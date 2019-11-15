After the buzzer sounded and the Georgia men’s basketball team sealed a 100-66 win over Delaware State, head coach Tom Crean stopped to talk with Greg McGarity. Georgia’s athletic director told him the Bulldogs had 30 assists on the night, and Crean couldn't believe it. He asked McGarity to repeat it three times.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever coached a team that had 30 assists. I might’ve, but I don’t remember,” Crean said.
If Crean has never coached a team that finished with 30 assists in a game before, Georgia sure has, although it’s been quite a while. The last time was on Nov. 21, 2006, when the Bulldogs finished with 32 assists in a 105-60 win over South Carolina State.
The unselfish play started with freshman Anthony Edwards, who finished with just six points on 3-for-7 shooting. It wasn’t a typical scoring night for the guard from Atlanta, but he made up for it with his vision and passing ability, finishing with seven assists and one turnover. And he was more than happy to make the sacrifice.
“If you asked for the vote of who is the happiest player tonight, Anthony Edwards would win that,” Crean said. “He wants to win and he wants to see his teammates do well.”
Sahvir Wheeler added seven assists of his own, and the two helped catalyze pass-heavy Bulldogs throughout the game. Edwards spent a lot of time taking the ball up the court, running plays and acting as the distributor.
But a few times, he took the initiative even if Crean gave him a play to run.
“I would call an action and he was actually able to see a better opening, it’s almost like he audibled,” Crean said. “He’s learning to read the game all the time.”
Those reads turned into easy points for the Bulldogs, who’ve now scored 90-plus points in three straight games for the first time since the 2006-07 season. One receiver was Rayshaun Hammonds who put up an efficient 26 points on 14 shots in just 24 minutes of playing time.
Hammonds struggled to find consistency to start the season, but settled into his own against the Hornets. Forward Amanze Ngumezi saw it coming.
“I feel like Rayshaun was really just locked in tonight, I mean yesterday in practice I kind of knew he was going to have a big game,” Ngumezi said. “He came into it with a great attitude and it showed on the floor.”
The Bulldogs went to Hammonds on offense early and often. In the first four minutes of the game the junior already had nine points and hadn’t missed a shot. Delaware was playing a zone early and it helped open the game up for Hammonds and the Bulldogs.
When teams go into zones, Hammonds usually moves to the middle and turns into a playmaker — hitting shots and passing when the defense collapses onto him. The junior said it’s the best position to be on the court.
“I been doing that almost all my life,” Hammonds said. “Playing in the middle, I just learned to play that at a young age and I just grew into it.”
Hammonds added a solid 14 rebounds in a performance that helped create Georgia’s best offensive performances of the season. Crean loved the showing from his team, especially with only one day of practice since Tuesday’s win over The Citadel.
“[I] loved the way it moved, and it's just another step in our journey of how much better we’ve got to get,” Crean said. “Tonight was a good step in that direction of also proving what we can control, and that's what this team has got to learn.”
