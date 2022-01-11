When Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs took the field for the College Football Playoff National Championship game, they boasted a roster riddled with talent and stars. However, similar to the rest of Georgia’s championship season, it was the unsung heroes that stepped up for the Bulldogs on Monday night.
Throughout Georgia’s season unlikely names were called upon to step up in big moments. From Dan Jackson’s punt block against Arkansas to Stetson Bennett’s unlikely rise to starting quarterback, the season was riddled with underdog stories. And against Alabama, Georgia’s trend of unlikely playmakers continued.
Georgia endured multiple setbacks to its receiver room throughout the 2021-22 season, forcing young players to step up. In the team’s 33-18 victory over Alabama, freshman tight end Brock Bowers and freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell were the two receivers to find the end zone for the Bulldogs.
Bowers ended the game with four catches for 36 yards while Mitchell grabbed two for 50 yards.
Throwing to the young receivers was Bennett, a former walk-on and transfer who stepped up when his team needed him most. The gunslinger had heard criticism about his starting spot all year. However, Bennett said he knew he would have to step up and make sure the turnover did not mean the end of the road for his team.
“I knew that once I fumbled the ball I was not going to be the reason that we lost this game,” Bennett said. “I knew that those guys beside me had my back, and I had their back, too.”
Bennett finished the game with 224 passing yards and two touchdowns, enough to claim the offensive MVP of the contest. The quarterback was unable to contain his emotions when the championship was confirmed.
“Then the tears afterwards, that just hit me. I hadn't cried in, I don’t know, years, but that just came over me,” Bennett said. “That’s what – when you put as much time as we do into this thing, blood, sweat, tears, it means something.”
Outside of Bennett and his young pass catchers, unsung heroes struck on the defensive side of things as well.
Throughout the year, Ringo has gone through his ups and downs. The redshirt freshman has struggled in certain games and Smart has even admitted that the defensive back has lots of room to grow.
With the game on the line and Alabama driving down the field, Ringo took the game into his own hands. An underthrown Young pass found its way to Ringo who grabbed the interception and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown.
“The sad thing is that I was screaming to get down,” Smart said. “I saw the receiver coming behind him, and [with a] pessimistic thought or whatever, I was worried about the guy stripping the ball from behind. Then I realized [number 11] wasn’t going to catch Kelee.”
To win its first National Championship in 41 years Georgia had to adapt and overcome throughout the entire season. No matter what stood in the Bulldogs’ way, the team found a way to surpass and move forward, much to the thanks of Georgia’s next-man-up mentality and unity as a team.
Senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis knows that the Bulldogs chemistry and hard work ethic allowed for players to step up when their time came, throughout the season and on the biggest stage of all.
“It doesn’t matter where you are from. Football is the great equalizer,” Davis said. “You’ve got different backgrounds coming together in one locker room all working for a common goal, which is to win.”