UPDATE: Following three days of preliminary reports, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced on Tuesday their decisions to postpone all 2020-21 fall sports seasons, including football.
In its Aug. 11 announcement, the Big Ten did not confirm that seasons will resume in 2021, rather it will consider "a number of options" regarding fall, winter and spring sports. The Pac-12 mentioned a potential Jan. 1 resumption date, and said it will continue to honor athletic scholarships despite the postponements. The Big Ten had announced in July that athletes would retain their scholarships if they decided not to compete this fall.
“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the statement.
In its statement, the Pac-12 said it recommends the NCAA offers an extra year of eligibility to athletes who opt out of the 2020-21 season. The NCAA offered a one year extension to spring sports athletes after COVID-19 canceled their championships earlier this year.
“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said. “Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant.
The cancellation rumors were first hinted at on Aug. 8 in a Tweet by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, and ESPN reported yesterday that Power Five athletic directors met on Sunday to discuss the increasingly uncertain outlook for the fall.
On Aug. 10, the Dan Patrick Show tweeted that a majority of Big Ten presidents voted against playing the 2020 season, and claimed the Pac-12 may follow suit. The conferences confirmed the rumors on Tuesday.
The Mid-American conference was the first group of FBS schools to cancel its season on Aug. 8, followed by the Mountain West on Aug. 10. Reports this past week have suggested that the other Power Five conferences — all of which recently announced finalized scheduling formats — have concerns about football as well.
DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw
Prior to the postponements, athletes in both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 formed unity groups and issued petitions to their conferences and the NCAA. While the Pac-12 players called for wide-ranging economic and social justice reform, the Big Ten group focused mostly on stricter enforcement of COVID-19 protocols to protect players' health.
UPDATE: In the wake of the cancellation rumors, players and coaches took to social media to call for seasons to run as planned. ESPN reported that Nebraska's head football coach Scott Frost said he would look for games outside of the Big Ten to get back on the field this fall.
Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence also appears to be pushing for the ACC to carry on with its season. Lawrence tweeted a photo of player safety demands, joining the Pac-12 Football Unity's #WeAreUnited motto with the phrase #WeWantToPlay.
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
It remains to be seen what kind of effect the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions will have on the Big 12, ACC and SEC in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.