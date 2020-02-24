Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has hired former Alabama head strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran, first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Cochran's new title will be as Georgia's special teams coordinator to replace one-year coordinator Scott Fountain.
“Ask anyone who’s been around him, Scott’s passion and energy is contagious,” Smart said. “Special Teams Coordinator is a great fit as he’ll be working with all position groups. His knowledge and experience elevates our entire program, and we’re excited to welcome the Cochran family to Athens.”
Welcome to Athens, Coach Cochran‼️#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Vcva4rDXB2— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 24, 2020
Smart and Cochran had coached together on Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s staff from 2007-2015.
Cochran is leaving Alabama after 13 seasons with the program, in which the Crimson Tide won six national titles since his arrival.
Cochran was nationally regarded as one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the country and was named the Samson Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2011. He also served as assistant athletic director at Alabama.
This isn’t Smart’s first attempt to bring Cochran onto his staff. When Smart was announced as Georgia football’s next head coach on Dec. 6, 2015, he attempted to bring Cochran to Georgia to take the same role he held at Alabama.
