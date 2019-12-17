Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, forgoing his senior season of eligibility as well as the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. Right tackle Isaiah Wilson followed Thomas' lead, declaring he will also be forgoing his senior season for the NFL draft in an Instagram post.
Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman from Lithonia, Georgia, had been projected as a first-round draft pick throughout his junior season, so the news had been anticipated.
Bulldog Nation, thank you for the memories
Thomas picked up a number of accolades in his Georgia career. He won the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was a semifinalist for the 2019 Outland Trophy, which is given to college football’s best interior lineman. He was also named to the Walter Camp All-America first team and the All-SEC first team by coaches and the Associated Press.
Thomas started in all 13 games of 2019 at left tackle and was named a permanent team captain for the season. He played in 41 games and missed just one in his three-year career with the Bulldogs — against Middle Tennessee State in 2018.
On Tuesday, Thomas was projected by ESPN’s Todd McShay to be picked No. 7 overall by the New York Jets and be the first offensive lineman off the board.
Wilson, a redshirt sophomore from Brooklyn, New York, redshirted in 2017 but started at right tackle in all 14 games of 2018. This season, Wilson played in 11 games and started in 10, missing Murray State and Arkansas State due to injury.
Thank you God and Go Dawgs
The 6-foot-7, 340-pound tackle was named to the Associated Press All-SEC second team in 2019 and the 2018 Football Writers Association's Freshman All-America team last season.
