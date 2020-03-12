The SEC announced on Friday that all athletics activities, including competitions, practices and meetings, will be suspended until April 15 due to increased concern over the spread of COVID-19.
This development comes one day after the SEC announced the suspension of all sports events until March 30 and hours after Georgia announced the suspension of all athletics activities, including practice, until March 30, extending both suspensions by more than two weeks.
This applies to all regular season contests in all sports on SEC campuses, practices, team activities and SEC championship events scheduled through April 15, according to the SEC’s statement.
The decision means No. 3 Georgia baseball’s series with No. 1 Florida in Gainesville from March 13-15, Georgia gymnastics’ final home meet on March 14, the SEC gymnastics championship in Duluth on March 21 and the SEC equestrian championship in Bishop from March 28-29 will all be canceled, in addition to all other SEC regular season events in baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis.
As of press time, the NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championships. Teams will be allowed to resume practice, activities and competition on April 15.
