The SEC added more than two weeks to a suspension on all athletic practices, pushing the end date of the suspension from March 30 to April 15, according to a statement released by the SEC on Friday. The suspensions come amid increased concerns around the spread of COVID-19.
This means that Georgia spring football practice, originally scheduled to begin on March 17, will be pushed back nearly a full month, at least.
Georgia’s G-Day spring game is scheduled to take place on April 18. At this time, Georgia has yet to make announcement on whether it will happen as scheduled or be postponed.
Previously, all Georgia athletic activities and practices were suspended through March 30, according to an email sent by Georgia senior associate athletic director Claude Felton earlier on Friday. The suspension coincided with the University System of Georgia’s suspension of classes, which begins on March 16 and runs through March 29.
Georgia’s athletic program will reevaluate the situation on March 30 to determine if and when spring practices will take place.
Georgia’s pro day, which was set to take place on March 18, will not be held on its scheduled date. Georgia’s annual coaches clinic from March 26-28 that featured Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, is also suspended.
Other Georgia sports ceasing operations include men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, gymnastics, equestrian, swimming and diving, softball, track and field, tennis and golf.
