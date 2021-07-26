First US Gold won by Georgia swimmer Chase Kalisz
In just the first weekend of action at this year’s summer Olympic games in Tokyo, five Bulldogs have already earned their spots on the podium. With a gold, silver and two bronzes so far, Georgia athletes are responsible for nearly half of Team USA’s medal count.
In a dynamic duo performance that will go down in U.S. and UGA swimming history, Rio 2016 star Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland placed first and second respectively in the men’s 400 IM on Saturday.
Kalisz dusted the competition, finishing with a blistering time of 4:09.42 to earn his first gold medal, while Litherland (4:10.28) brought up the rear, just nudging out Britain’s Max Litchfield to earn silver, his first Olympic medal at his first games. Kalisz will look to continue his dominance when he competes in the 200m IM later this week.
Just when celebrations began, Georgia’s Hali Flickinger piled onto a historic night for Bulldogs with a stellar performance in the women’s 400 IM, posting a 4:34.90 time that saw her take home bronze. With her first Olympic medal in the bag, Flickinger is well on her way to a successful Games as she hits the pool again later this week, competing in the 200 butterfly.
If three medals weren't enough, Olympic veteran medalists Allison Schmitt (54.04) and Olivia Smoliga (54.06) put up strong showings in the initial heat of the 4 x 100 freestyle relay, adding to a team effort that saw the U.S. women take home bronze in the event.
Swimmers Gunnar Bentz (200 butterfly), Nic Fink (200 breast), and Schmitt (200 freestyle) are set to compete later on this week as they seek more hardware to add to the growing trophy case at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens.
- Harper Blankenship