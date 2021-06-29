The US Olympic Track and Field Trials wrapped up June 28 with five current or former Bulldogs earning their right to represent the United States. Georgia track and field star Matthew Boling, however, failed to qualify for this year’s summer Olympics.
After missing out on the 100m finals on the third day of action in Eugene, Oregon, Boling lined up to compete for his spot on Team USA in the 200m semi-finals. Finishing ninth, he was just 0.4s away from advancing to the finals.
The University of Georgia, though, will still be well represented come July. Alums Keturah Orji, Garrett Scantling and Kendell Williams join Jasmine Moore and Elija Godwin as they look to make history at the 2020 Tokyo games.
Keturah Orji (Triple Jump)
Hoboken, New Jersey, native Keturah Orji qualified for this year’s Olympics by posting an impressive 14.52m triple jump that earned her a first place finals finish.
During her time in Athens, Orji was a three-time Bowerman award finalist, the most of any female athlete ever, finally taking home the honor in 2018. In the same year, she became the first woman to win eight NCAA titles in field events.
After placing fourth in Rio just four years ago, Orji will be a medal favorite in August.
Garrett Scantling (Decathlon)
After a brief departure from the sport that included attending NFL training camps with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, Garrett Scantling returned to Athens to begin training again for the decathlon.
A weekend ago, he cemented a personal best 8,647 point first place performance in the finals. Now he continues his comeback story as an Olympian.
A former All-American three-time SEC heptathlon champion, Scantling is no stranger to success. His 14th overall current world ranking bodes well for a potential podium finish in his first Olympic appearance.
Kendell Williams (Heptathlon)
Another Bulldog alum, Kendell Williams, has also clinched an Olympic berth. With a personal best 6,683 point effort in the heptathlon, Williams took home a second place finish that saw her qualify for the 2020 Games. The former seven-time NCAA champion and top 10 heptathlete in the world is hopeful for a similar performance when she takes the field this summer.
Jasmine Moore (Triple Jump)
Not one, but two Georgia Bulldogs will represent team USA in the triple jump.
Jasmine Moore finished third overall in the finals for her event with a 14.15m best, less than half a meter behind first place Kenturah Orji. Moore has been on a tear in recent seasons for UGA Track and Field, setting a school record in a long jump performance at the Spec Towns Invitational in April and going on to take first place in the triple jump at the SEC Championships with a distance that ranks top four all-time.
Olympic teammates Moore and Orji will look to push each other as they go for gold this summer.
Elija Godwin (Relays)
After recovering from a freak javelin accident just two years ago, UGA sprint star Elija Godwin has been named to the USA 400m relay team in Tokyo. With a blistering 44.81s first round time, Godwin advanced to the semi-finals (45.10s) before placing sixth in the finals (44.94s).
With an Olympic qualifying standard, the Georgia junior will join the more than 100 track and field athletes representing the US this summer.
Triple jump stars Jasmine Moore and Keturah Orji will kickstart Team USA’s track and field campaign when they open competition July 30.