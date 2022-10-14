Vanderbilt hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2016 — Kirby Smart’s inaugural season as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The team hasn’t ended the year with a winning record since 2013, marking nearly a decade of instability and inadequacy for the Commodores.
That could change this year, as Vanderbilt will be heading to Athens with a 3-3 record. Those results aren’t impressive on their own, but considering that all of Vanderbilt’s losses have come from teams ranked in The Associated Press’s Top 25, the Commodores’ season gains a new outlook.
It’s not as if Vanderbilt has been dominant this year. The defense is giving up almost 480 yards per game, the highest total in the SEC. Part of that can be attributed to a particularly nasty loss to Alabama — the Crimson Tide dropped 55 points in the outing — and part of it is just that Vanderbilt’s defense is inherently flawed.
The saving grace for the unit has been its ability to force turnovers. Vanderbilt has five fumble recoveries on the year, scoring touchdowns on a pair of those plays. The Commodores’ defense has given up ground, but an opportunistic knack has allowed the team to make up for some of its deficiencies on that side of the football.
For all of the defense’s problems, the offense hasn’t been much better. Vanderbilt is averaging just over 200 yards through the air, the second-lowest total of any team in the SEC. One reason for this is the Commodores want to run the ball. The leading rusher, Ray Davis, has the second-most attempts in the conference.
The other reason for Vanderbilt’s passing problems is that the team is in the middle of a quarterback controversy. Mike Wright began the season as the starting quarterback. Wright set a school record with six touchdowns versus Elon in Vanderbilt’s second game of the year. A week later against Wake Forest, he was benched in the third quarter, and he hasn’t thrown a pass since.
AJ Swann has played in his stead. Swann was a four-star recruit from White, Georgia, and is getting a chance to prove himself in his first year with the team. He threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the starter. He has also protected the football, allowing only a single turnover during his time on the field.
So, if Vanderbilt has a porous defense, in addition to uncertainty at a premium position, how have the Commodores already tied their most wins since 2019? The answer might just come down to Clark Lea, the team’s second-season head coach.
Lea joined the team in December 2020, following an 0-9 season from the Commodores. Lea had just spent three seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, and in returning to his alma mater, he took over a team in desperate need of direction. At this year’s SEC Media Days, Lea spoke of his goal to make Vanderbilt the “best program in the country.”
"When you're smart in design and disciplined in your approach, you win out in time,” he said. “That's Vanderbilt football."
It seems that Lea’s message of discipline has rubbed off on the team. In both seasons of his tenure, Vanderbilt has had the third-least penalized team in the SEC. Penalties aren’t going to be the main reason that a team wins football games, but a connection between a coach and his roster is certainly a good sign.
Change is a process. Developing a culture — an identity for your football team — doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, commitment and plenty of patience. In Kirby Smart’s first season as head coach, the Bulldogs finished the season as an unranked team. Within a decade, Georgia had won the national championship.
It’s not a one-to-one comparison, but if Lea’s track record is any indication, Vanderbilt is looking forward to a better and brighter future.