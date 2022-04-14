Georgia’s linebacking corps was an integral element in helping produce a generational defensive product in the 2021 season. But with star linebackers Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall all departing for the NFL, an altered slate of players will round out the Bulldogs’ front seven in 2022.
Foremost is 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pound senior Nolan Smith. Smith sealed Georgia’s 2021 national championship victory with a sack in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter and has played for Georgia since 2019.
In his 14 games last year, he finished fifth on the team with 56 tackles. Smith also contributed 3.5 sacks, an interception and forced three fumbles. Even following a particularly lucrative season, the Savannah native decided to return for a final senior campaign.
“I believe honestly in what Coach Smart is building here and the coaching here,” Smith said. “But at the same time, my mom wants me to graduate, so that’s the whole reason I came back. If I don’t give her a diploma, she couldn’t care less about the NFL Draft.”
Leading Georgia’s linebackers, Smith has an opportunity to improve his draft stock, which already escalated following last year playoff displays. But Georgia’s defense will rely on contributions from other veterans such as Smith’s fellow senior, Robert Beal Jr.
Like Smith, Beal capped his championship performance with a sack, en route to a 6.5-sack season, Georgia’s highest total. Beal’s fervent second half, in which he recorded five of those sacks, slots him solidly at the other outside position. Together, the pair provides Georgia experience and leadership across a new-look linebacker group.
Despite the return of these seasoned players, Georgia will rely on a host of new faces to provide depth at linebacker. That’s not to say these replacements do not already possess meaningful in-game exposure.
Last year, Georgia relied on the likes of Trezmen Marshall, Chaz Chambliss and MJ Sherman to provide support in reserve. This fall, each of those three will likely assume larger roles.
Both juniors, Sherman and Marshall have a combined 45 games of experience in which they have registered 22 combined tackles. While Sherman repped mostly at outside linebacker and Marshall at inside, both could fill needs at either position. Sherman’s 2021 totals followed a torn labrum that sidelined him for the entirety of spring practice.
Marshall indicated that he and other upperclassmen are ready to embrace expanded roles, and to build upon Georgia’s legacy of linebacking supremacy.
“We have a young team right now, so right now, I’d say for the most part, the best thing we can do is work on our communication,” Marshall said. “Usually, the older guys, we already were leaders, even when Nakobe [Dean] was here, we took after them.”
Entering his sophomore season, Chambliss saw snaps in 14 of Georgia’s games last season, many of which came on special teams. But he too played in several of Georgia’s blow-out victories, ending with six tackles and a full season of valuable SEC experience.
“We’re just really young,” said head coach Kirby Smart, describing Georgia’s linebacker depth. “There’s a standard at Georgia when you play inside backer and outside backer, and we’re probably not playing to that standard right now, but it’s not because they’re not trying hard enough, and it’s not because they aren’t talented enough. It’s because they don’t have the experience and the reps.”
Smart said Chambliss, Marshall and Sherman, who is currently dealing with a knee injury, are all receiving increased plays at practice in an effort to prepare for the potential starting roles. Still, even less experienced names could see the field more often.
Xavian Sorey Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr. both reached Athens last season as highly touted recruits, perhaps with the ability to make an instant impact for the Bulldogs. Yet to some extent, both have been out-performed by Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson. Now also entering his sophomore season, Johnson is turning heads.
“He just lets everything come to him. He’s smart with the game, and he’s a super physical player,” said running back Kendall Milton. “I feel like Pop, he’s going to be another one of those guys that steps up on the defense and becomes a leader on the team.”
It’s hard to say whether the new crop of linebackers will match the performances from last season’s national championship trio.
But with Smith and Beal’s returned maturity and younger players engaged in spring practice, Georgia should field another athletic set of linebackers. It’s clear that this younger position group has work to do to meet Smart’s standard of preparedness, and G-Day is only the first of several benchmarks.