Mary Wilson Avant, Alley Cutting and Amanda Ablan combined to allow no earned runs through 14 innings while their offense outscored the opposition 11-2 on the day in Georgia’s two victories against Boston College and Western Carolina.
Seniors set the tone for Saturday’s two meetings as Avant began the game with three strikeouts in the first, followed by a Ciara Bryan triple to open the bottom half.
Sydney Kuma was next in line, and she slapped a ground ball to the second baseman to score Bryan from third. Kuma has complemented Bryan from the two-hole all season, and today was no different.
“It gives me confidence and I’m sure it gives the rest of the team confidence knowing that [Kuma] is calm in the box and she’s going to do her job,” Bryan said.
The duo would strike again in the bottom of the third when Bryan wore a pitch off the elbow guard then stole second to give Kuma another RBI opportunity. Kuma took advantage of the opportunity and hit a double down the left field line to trade places with Bryan.
The Bulldogs would go on to score two more runs by the time it was all said and done, and Avant continued her dominance from the circle. She finished the game with only one hit and 11 strikeouts while extending her scoreless streak to 14 innings.
“I thought [Avant] was outstanding,” head coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “You throw us a couple shutouts, and we have a good chance of winning.”
The Bulldogs defeated Boston College 4-0 for the second time in two days before taking the field in game two against Western Carolina.
Jessica Morgan, who missed the first three weeks of the season due to a concussion, got the start behind the plate. In the bottom of the second inning, Morgan stepped in for her first at-bat of the season and launched a two-run home run to right center field giving the Bulldogs a two run lead.
“[Morgan] has come back and she’s working hard,” Harris-Champer said. “It’s fun to see her let herself just be the hitter that she is.”
A couple defensive blemishes let Western Carolina back in the game, and it was tied once again after the top half of the third. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Western Carolina had a pair of errors in the bottom half of the inning that allowed Georgia to once again acquire a two-run lead.
The Bulldogs went on to score three more runs thanks to RBIs from Jordan Doggett and Lacey Fincher, making it 7-2.
Cutting held the Catamounts to two unearned runs through six innings, and fellow senior Ablan came on in the seventh to record her first save of the season and give Georgia their second victory of the afternoon.
The wins move the Bulldogs to 19-4 on the season and a perfect 16-0 at home. They will take on Western Carolina once more tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. as they look to improve to 5-0 in the Bulldog Classic.
