Though it was a day ending in defeat, the Georgia men’s tennis team saw several noteworthy individual victories in its Saturday afternoon bout against No. 4 Texas. In a tough 4-3 loss in Austin, Texas, the Bulldogs showed their potential for the future.
After falling behind 2-0, the Bulldogs quickly responded as Blake Croyder secured Georgia’s first point by taking down Chih Chi Huang 7-5, 6-3. With that win, Croyder’s singles record improved to 5-0 on the season.
Sophomore Trent Bryde followed that by defeating No. 2 Yuya Ito in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-4 to even the score at two apiece. Prior to today’s match, Ito had a singles record of 21-1.
Baptiste Anselmo, the freshman Bulldog from Aix-en-Provence, France, earned his first singles victory today after taking down Cleeve Harper 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4, to earn a hard-fought first regular season win.
On court four, Georgia freshman Erik Grevelius fell short in back-to-back sets to Eliot Spizzirri by a score of 6-3, 7-5.
The other two singles matches went blow-for-blow in three sets. Sophomore Philip Henning was defeated on court two by No. 12 Christian Sigsgaard by a score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Meanwhile, freshman Tyler Zink went up against Texas’ freshman Siem Woldeab, from La Mesa, California, and came up short in a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 loss.
In doubles, Bryde and Zink faced the No. 15 Texas duo of Ito and Sigsgaard, losing 6-4. The No. 16 Georgia tandem of Croyder and Henning responded with a 6-4 victory that tied the doubles series as well as improving their record to 13-7 as a pair this season. In the end, the duo of Grevelius and senior Robert Loeb were unable to close it out for the Bulldogs as they were defeated 6-4 to concede the doubles point.
“I could not be prouder of our team for its fight and toughness and teamwork,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “Texas was a bit better today. Three freshmen and three sophomores grew a ton today and we are disappointed in the close loss, but we are encouraged about our future.”
