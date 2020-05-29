On Thursday, Georgia men's basketball accepted its third transfer since the end of April in Virginia Tech forward P.J. Horne.
The 6-foot-7 junior was in the transfer portal for three days before announcing he’ll come to Athens for 2020-21.
Horne, a three-star recruit from the class of 2017, graduated from Tift County High School, about 200 miles away from Stegeman Coliseum.
He averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 total rebounds and .3 assists in 28 minutes per game last year, more than doubling his playing time and total points from his sophomore season. However, his free throw percentage dropped from 75% to 59% over the same stretch.
Horne ranked third in field goal percentage on a Hokies team that finished tenth in the ACC with an even 16-16 record, a drop from their No. 14 final ranking in 2018-2019 according to ESPN.
Along with transfers Justin Kier and Andrew Garcia, Horne brings immediate experience to a Georgia roster looking to rebuild after the loss of three seniors and their top-two 2019-20 scorers.
