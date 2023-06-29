Georgia volleyball’s schedule for its 45th season and head coach Tom Black’s seventh season has been officially announced.
On June 23, Black officially announced the 2023 season schedule. The slate features 12 non-conference opponents and 18 matches against SEC teams. 11 of these opponents played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and five of those teams finished in the top 25.
Georgia plays nine of its 18 SEC matches at home. Those opponents, in order, are Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas, South Carolina, Alabama and Missouri. Georgia plays Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU on the road in that order. Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas finished ranked 12th, 14th and 25th at the end of last season respectively.
The season starts, like it did last season, with the intrasquad Red & Black Scrimmage, as well as another scrimmage against Clemson. Both matches, as well as all of the team’s home matches this season will be played in the Ramsey Student Center, the teams’ temporary home court while Stegeman Coliseum undergoes repairs.
The Bulldogs remain home for the Classic City Clash to begin the year’s first regular season matches. The team faces UConn and a double header against Western Carolina and Florida on Aug. 25 and 26, respectively. The Bulldogs then head out on the road to Conway, South Carolina for the Coastal Carolina Tournament. They play a double header against North Florida and TCU on Sept. 1 and then Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2.
Georgia will return to Athens for the Bulldog Classic, where the Bulldogs will face Jacksonville and Army on Sept. 7 and Samford on Sept. 8. Georgia then stays in state and heads to Atlanta for the Georgia Tech Tournament. The Bulldogs will take on rival Georgia Tech, who finished ranked 16th, San Diego, who finished the season ranked third and Howard on Sept. 15, 16 and 17 respectively. These are Georgia’s final non-conference opponents and non-SEC opponents.
The Bulldogs finished last season with a 23-8 record and, in Black’s seventh season, could reach another level this upcoming season.