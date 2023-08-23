Georgia volleyball is in a different place this season — literally.
With Stegeman Coliseum undergoing construction, the Bulldogs were forced to temporarily move their home court a few minutes down the road to the Ramsey Student Center.
Despite these circumstances, the Bulldog faithful showed out big, curious to get a preview of just how good the team can be this season. They were treated with a competitive battle that concluded in a Georgia victory of 3-2 over Clemson.
“I thought [the environment] was a lot of fun,” graduate transfer Erica Staunton said. “It was a lot of fun hearing [the crowd] involved. They were super loud and getting involved, which definitely gives us a lot of energy.”
Both teams went back-and-forth all match. With both teams tied 2-2, the Bulldogs had one more set to seize the victory. As the match kept going, the attacks got more impressive, but eventually the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 15-8, and took the exhibition match 3-2.
“That's a good battle,” head coach Tom Black said. “You always learn a ton from the scrimmages. “[I] really like the way we came out in the fifth set, and [I] thought a lot of the players made a positive impact.”
Even despite the semi-unfamiliar environment, the players looked comfortable and played well to take the exhibition win
“Yeah, [Ramsey] is definitely different from Stegeman,” senior Sophie Fischer said. “There's not as many flashy lights as Stegeman, but it was definitely a really cool environment to play in.”
Flashy lights or not, Georgia accumulated a 10-3 lead in the first set of the match. Clemson had strong rallies, but Georgia never relinquished the advantage, winning the set 25-19.
The second set was reversed, as this time Clemson built a strong lead. The Bulldogs trailed 24-17, as the Tigers needed one more point to win the set. However, Georgia battled back to make the score 24-20, but Clemson earned the next point, winning the set 25-20.
Putting the last frame behind them, the Bulldogs got out to a 11-4 lead in set three. Impressive serves surged Georgia to a 25-16 victory.
Fans that stayed through the fourth set were rewarded, as they witnessed a back-and-forth battle that went down to the wire. Filled with rallies and monster blocks, the two teams matched each other blow-for-blow until the score was tied at 21 a piece. Unfortunately for the home team, Clemson rallied and served the final blow to win the set 25-21 and tie the match. Despite the tough set, Georgia managed to rally and win the whole match.
“[Set four] was tough, but it was a lot of fun,” Staunton said. It's always great to have those really competitive matches. I think we did a really good job of staying connected and really giving it all of our effort.”
Connection looks to be a focal point for the team this season, as many of the players noted. A predominant factor in elite teams, the connection between teammates off the court is something that often translates onto it.
“I feel more connected to my teammates than ever right now,” Fischer said. “I think that I have a great connection with all of them. We did a lot of work in the summer for that and continue to work on that, so that was great.”
Georgia begins regular season play in the Classic City Clash by taking on UConn at the Ramsey Student Center on Friday, Aug. 25.
“The first game of the year and unfortunately, we're not able to scout each other because there is no film,” Black said. “So it's really going to have to be about our side of the net and the preparation we put in during practice.”