Georgia volleyball went 1-1 in Saturday’s matches on the final day of the Classic City Clash. The Bulldogs dominated the second match of the weekend by sweeping Winthrop 3-0 on Saturday morning but lost in the fifth set of a back-and-forth matchup against No. 22 Pepperdine to end the weekend.
In the first set against Winthrop, Georgia jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. The Eagles fought back to take a 15-12 lead midway through the first set, but Winthrop never returned to an overall advantage all morning. The Bulldogs eventually claimed a close first set 25-23.
Despite trailing 11-9 in the second set, Georgia embarked on a dominant run in the second half of the frame to win 25-21 and established a 2-0 lead overall.
The Bulldogs continued to dominate the Eagles in the third set to complete their sweep. Winthrop only held one lead in the frame after winning the first point of the set. Georgia quickly responded with a four-point run and Winthrop mustered little response. Georgia prevailed in the final set, 25-19.
The Bulldogs were led by a solid performance from Phoebe Awoleye on Saturday morning. The sophomore middle blocker had seven kills and three blocks against Winthrop. Freshmen Abby Maesch and Lyric Stewart contributed seven more kills apiece against Winthrop.
Despite success in the morning, Pepperdine defeated Georgia in five sets on Saturday night.
Georgia continued its momentum into the night by taking the first two sets 25-17 and 26-24. The Waves rallied back with three straight set wins to take the overall win in a decisive final set, 15-11.
Stewart led the team in total points and kills against Pepperdine, finishing with 17 and 15, respectively.
“It was the adrenaline pumping in me and knowing that the other team could barely stop me,” Stewart said. “I just kept the idea in my head that I am unstoppable.”
Brower finished Saturday night’s match with 53 assists, setting up many finishes for her teammates. Stewart said that having a setter like Brower on her team gives her the confidence to make plays even when she isn’t expecting it.
While the Bulldogs were handed a tough first loss, head coach Tom Black said he believes that they sit in a very good position and will have many more opportunities to show how good they really are.
“I'm super proud of what this team did with so many people out, including some proven starters and all our freshmen playing the entire time,” Blacks said. “I thought they did an incredible job. I'm excited to see this team grow and build on [this past weekend].”
Georgia will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 3 to take on Arizona State, No. 5 Nebraska and Omaha in the Ameritas Players Challenge.