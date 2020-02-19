Lauren Mathis recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts while her offense took advantage of seven walks and a walk-off grand slam in Georgia’s 8-0 defeat of Samford.
With a hit in Samford’s second at-bat of the game followed by a wild pitch, passed ball and a catching replacement for Georgia shortly after, it seemed that the Bulldogs’ weekend woes may have carried over into Wednesday’s game.
The woes didn’t last though, as Ciara Bryan gave the Georgia offense the spark it needed with a leadoff home run on the tenth pitch of the at bat.
“[Bryan] got us off to a good fast start today with a great swing on a change-up,” said associate head coach Tony Baldwin. “She’s really locked in right now.”
The Bulldogs pulled out all the stops in the bottom of the first, proceeding to score two more runs on four walks, a sacrifice bunt and a hit-by-pitch.
The top of the second inning is when Mathis really settled in, striking out the side in what would be her first of three three-up three-down innings on the night.
Both offenses remained stagnant in the third inning. Mathis struck out seven in a row between the first and third and retired 12 consecutively between the first and the fifth, effectively keeping Samford off the bases for the vast majority of the game.
Hannah Coulter drew a 12-pitch walk to lead off the fourth and two Samford errors followed, allowing Georgia to put another run on the board.
The fifth inning is when the flood gates opened for the Georgia offense. A leadoff walk and two singles loaded the bases for Mackenzie Puckett, who already had two walk-offs on the season.
“When I came up I was just thinking ‘get a hit to the right side,’” Puckett said.
That’s exactly what she did. In the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Puckett sent a ball into the trees beyond the right-center field wall with a grand slam to activate the run-rule and send Samford home empty handed.
Despite her career night, Mathis was more excited to discuss what the win meant for the team as a whole rather than her personal stats.
“[The win] puts us in a pretty good spot, gives us a little bit of confidence back,” Mathis said. “We’re just ready to get back after it.”
