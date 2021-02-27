Georgia baseball defeated Gardner-Webb 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in the first of a three-game series at Foley Field. It’s the Bulldogs’ fifth straight win of the season, improving their record to 5-1. First pitch for Georgia’s second game against Gardner-Webb is at 4:32 p.m. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Freshmen set up McAllister walk off
A significant reason for Georgia’s success six games into this season has been the production from its freshmen. During the Bulldogs’ opening series against Evansville, head coach Scott Stricklin called on eight freshmen pitchers to command the mound. In Game 1 against Gardner-Webb, Georgia’s freshmen production came at the plate.
Corey Collins’ RBI double in the sixth inning was followed by a Fernando Gonzalez leadoff double in the seventh. Luke Wagner, yet another freshman, took advantage of a pinch-hitting opportunity with a double of his own to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the seventh.
Collins’ RBI double extended his streak to six straight games reaching base. Gonzalez has now recorded a hit in all five games he’s played in.
It’s a fortunate sign for Georgia that its freshmen continue to provide significant production. Although Collins and Gonzalez are Georgia’s only consistent freshmen in the starting lineup, they’re a combined 14-for-33 this season with six RBIs.
While Collins, Gonzalez and Wagner were responsible for Georgia’s first two runs of the afternoon, redshirt junior Josh McAllister was ultimately responsible for the win.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, McAllister sent a Lenny Washington pitch over the left field wall for his first career home run, giving the Bulldogs the 3-2 Game 1 victory.
It was McAllister’s first at-bat of the afternoon. With the home run, he’s now 3-for-8 on the season with three RBIs.
Smith strikes out six
Following Georgia’s opening day loss to Evansville on Feb. 19, C.J. Smith was noticeably upset that a high pitch count forced his exit after the fourth inning. Smith’s pitch count wasn’t an issue to start against Gardner-Webb, as the senior got out of the first inning after eight pitches.
Smith retired two of the first four batters he faced after just one pitch. In the second inning, the Runnin’ Bulldogs adjusted their approach by taking more pitches to open each at-bat, but it didn’t translate to more success. Like in the first, Smith faced four batters and left a runner stranded on base after allowing one hit.
Smith’s first allowed run of the afternoon came after a double by Gardner-Webb’s Dom Peroni. It was the only run of the inning and first of Game 1 as Smith got out of the inning after leaving Peroni stranded on second base.
Smith’s day ended after seven complete innings, throwing six strikeouts and one walk, while allowing one earned run and five hits. It was just the second time of his career with seven innings pitched. The first came in the 2019 season in an 8-3 victory against Vanderbilt.
Mason Miller matches Smith
Right-handed pitcher Mason Miller earned the start for Gardner-Webb in Saturday’s first game. In the senior’s first start of the season against Wofford, he threw six complete innings with 11 strikeouts, two walks and allowed only four hits. Saturday’s outing saw very similar results.
Against Georgia, Miller’s strongest pitch was his fastball. It consistently stayed between 94-96 mph, and Georgia couldn’t do much when facing it.
Through five innings, Miller allowed one hit — a single by Cole Tate in the first. He had shaky moments, like walking Gonzalez and Chaney Rogers back-to-back with two outs in the second, but responded by retiring 11 straight Bulldogs from the second to sixth innings.
Miller finished without a single strikeout, so Georgia’s issue wasn’t making contact but more so finding the gaps once the ball was in play.
Miller’s day ended after the seventh inning, with Georgia posting back-to-back hits in the seventh from a single by Tate and Collins’ RBI double. Miller then walked Riley King but got out of the inning by forcing Garrett Blaylock into a groundout to first.