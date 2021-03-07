Georgia baseball defeated North Florida on Sunday afternoon 7-4 in the series finale of a three-game series at Foley Field. With the win, the Bulldogs won the series against the Ospreys and improved their record to 9-3. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Late-game hitting
In a come-from-behind effort, Georgia won its third game by a walk-off hit this season when senior Chaney Rogers hit a three-run home run over the right field wall to give Georgia a 7-4 win.
“When you overcome adversity, you feel pretty good about the adversity,” said head coach Scott Stricklin in a virtual postgame press conference. “It tears you up as a coach, you know, it's nerve-racking, it's tough. And you put your kids out there, you prepare them and hope they execute.”
For the second day in a row, Georgia scored two runs in the seventh inning against North Florida. This time, Georgia entered the inning down 4-2 but tied the game with two hits and a hit by pitch.
Shane Marshall started the offense with a one-out triple and Riley King scored Marshall with a fielder’s choice to make the score 4-3 with nobody on and two outs. Rogers was hit by a pitch and later came into score with redshirt freshman Kameron Guidry tying the game at 4-4 with a double.
In the bottom of the ninth, freshman Luke Wagner led off the inning with a single followed by a sacrifice bunt to move him to second. North Florida intentionally walked Garrett Blaylock before Rogers ended the game with his second home run of the season.
Free bases
Georgia ended the day throwing nine walks, a season high. The Bulldogs used six pitchers over nine innings, also a season high.
“I think when walking some guys, you’re either amped up or something in your delivery is off,” said freshman Hank Bearden. “So, I'm glad to see all the pitchers today come in kind of settle down and just some outs.”
Jaden Woods finished with four walks, a career high, and hit one batter. Out of those five base runners, two of them came in to score in Woods’ three earned runs on the day. Woods ended his day with seven strikeouts across his 5 2/3 innings pitched, both career highs for the freshman.
In the seventh inning, with redshirt sophomore Ben Harris on the mound, North Florida added one run to its lead. Harris started the inning with a leadoff walk, then a wild pitch moved the runner to second base. Stricklin elected to intentionally walk Kachler to put runners on first and second with two outs.
Harris hit senior Tanner Clark to load the bases. The HBP wrapped up Harris’ day with Stricklin going to sophomore Michael Polk in relief. Polk walked the first hitter he faced to give North Florida a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning.
Missed opportunity
In the sixth inning, Georgia loaded the bases with no outs to get North Florida’s starting pitcher Tony Roca out of the game. Roca ended the day with one earned run over five innings pitched with six strikeouts and one walk.
With the bases loaded, King hit into a double play but brought in Georgia’s second run of the game. Connor Tate struck out swinging to end the inning with King on first and the Bulldogs trailing 3-2.
Georgia ended the day stranding three runners on base. One of which was in scoring position when Guidry was left at second base to end the seventh.
“We have a short memory. We know that we're all capable of making things happen in the lineup,” Guidry said. “So, I mean, we got our run right there. It could have been better, could have been worse. So, we just knew we had to come out. We had a lot more innings to play and finish the game strong.”