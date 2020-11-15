There was only one lead change during Game 3 of Georgia baseball’s intrasquad Fall World Series on Sunday, and it came on the last at-bat of the afternoon.
The Black team’s freshman starting pitcher Luke Wagner launched a 2-2 pitch over the left-field wall to propel his team to a 7-5 victory to clinch the series against the Red team. Ironically, Wagner said his approach when stepping up to the plate was to “not do too much.”
“I was thinking line-drive up the middle because I was still going to score [Dwight Allen and Caleb Ketchup],” Wagner said. “But the pitcher threw me one inside, a curveball, that I just got out in front of.”
Wagner’s three-run home run was set up by Josh Stinson, Allen and Ketchup all reaching base in the at-bats before him with the Red squad leading 5-4.
Seven different pitchers took the mound between both the Black and Red teams, beginning with Wagner, who pitched the first two innings for the Black squad.
“We’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of options,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “We’re competitive at just about every single position and that’s what you want.”
Right-handed pitcher Darryn Pasqua started the afternoon for the Red team. The redshirt sophomore from Rocky Face, Georgia, pitched three innings, allowing five hits with three strikeouts, one walk and one earned run.
Leading the Red team at the plate was freshman Corey Collins, who opened Sunday’s scoring with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. The lead was quickly cut in half in the bottom of the first inning off the bat of the Black team’s Parks Harber.
Including his first-inning home run, Collins finished 1-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs and a walk. Harber, also a freshman, finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“There’s a lot of really talented freshmen on this club, and they’re going to be expected to contribute,” Stricklin said.
After allowing the two-run home run to Collins in the first inning, Wagner settled in to retire six of his next seven batters. He finished with two strikeouts, one walk and two earned runs. But none more significant than his three-run home run to end the series.
