Georgia football wide receiver Demetris Robertson has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly removing a parking boot at the East Campus Parking Deck between Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, according to the University of Georgia police online daily log.
Robertson is accused of interference with government property and theft by taking. The interference of government property charge is a felony, and the theft by taking charge is a misdemeanor. Warrants were issued Thursday following a police investigation.
In three seasons at Georgia, Robertson totaled 42 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 10 rushes for 161 yards and one touchdown in his Georgia career. As a freshman at Cal for the 2016-17 season, Robertson received freshman All-American honors after finishing with 50 receptions for 767 yards and seven touchdowns.
After playing in his fifth collegiate season in 2020, Robertson intends to return to Georgia to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility given to fall sports student-athletes by the NCAA.