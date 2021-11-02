Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, defensive back Christopher Smith and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint spoke with the media on Monday as the team wrapped up the Florida game and began preparation for this week’s matchup with Missouri.
Georgia clinched the SEC East title on Saturday night as Mississippi State defeated Kentucky. The Oct. 30 clinch is tied with Auburn’s 2004 team and Alabama’s 1993 squad for the earliest clinch in SEC history.
“The expectation is to win the East and play for an SEC Championship,” Smart said. “I think it is the greatest conference in the country in terms of the competitive nature and the recruiting battles are really tough. I am really proud of our guys and the work that they have done. Obviously, that is not our goal…it’s not where we want to be, it's not where we need to be, so we are focused on getting better for Missouri.”
The players acknowledged they took a moment to celebrate the accomplishment but also echoed their coach, noting that winning the East is not the ultimate goal for this team.
“Guys on the team found out and we came together,” Smith said. “It's a milestone to reach, but it's not the end. We've got a bigger goal. We've got a goal that we want to reach, and we want to get there."
Quarterback Stetson Bennett’s performance against Florida was subpar, as the Georgia signal caller completed 10 of 19 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Nolan Smith defended Bennett passionately in his postgame press conference, and that remained a theme on Monday.
“He’s got a moxie and a poise about him that a lot of people don’t have,” Smith said. “He’s always cool, calm and collected. That’s the main thing I appreciate about Stet. No matter what happens out there on the field, he’s always going to go out there and execute.”
Asked about Bennett’s performance and whether his mobility is a “separator” between Bennett and JT Daniels, Smart acknowledged that his ability to extend plays helps the offense get out of bad situations.
“Stetson is able to make some plays with his feet,” Smart said. “I thought there were five or six plays in the game where his mobility was a factor. We had breakdowns, and you’re going to have some, on offense. And when you have those, you gotta have somebody who can get you out of a bad play, and I don’t mean by way of check, I mean during the play and he does a good job of doing that.”
Smart also offered updates on a couple of injured Bulldogs. On wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, Smart acknowledged that hamstring injuries are “always tricky and frustrating”, but said Blaylock’s condition is improving.
“He's done everything we have asked,” Smart said. “He's trying to get back, and he is much closer this week than he was last. It's a patient process when it comes to hamstrings.”
Outside linebacker Adam Anderson played against Florida with a club on his right hand. Asked about it, Smart called it a “finger sprain” involving Anderson’s UCL. The decision to wear the club was made to protect the finger from further injury.
“We felt that he would be more effective in a club than a cast,” Smart said. “We would love for him to have grip, but he didn’t feel like he would have grip. A lot of times, when you have a club, you can play without worrying about it. So, the concern wasn’t there of it hurting or hurting it, It was protected. It makes it a little less effective in terms of grabbing, clawing, and wrapping up.”