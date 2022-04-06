On the weekend of Friday, April 1, the No. 10 Georgia women’s tennis team traveled to face Missouri and No. 32 Arkansas. The Bulldogs earned two SEC wins, beating both opponents 6-1.
After the 6-1 defeats over Missouri and Arkansas, Georgia now sits at 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC.
Georgia swept the doubles point and earned all but one singles point at Missouri on Friday, April 1. The Bulldogs then swept all six singles and dropped the doubles point in their Sunday, April 3 matchup against Arkansas.
Bulldogs win five straight-set singles against the Tigers
Against Missouri, the No. 47 doubles pair of freshmen Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova won their set 6-1, followed by a 6-4 win by freshman Guillermina Grant and graduate Meg Kowalski to clinch the doubles point.
Five Bulldogs won their singles matches in straight sets. No. 40 Vidmanova, now a team-best 14-2 on the dual season since joining the team in January, beat Missouri’s Elys Ventura, 6-2, 6-0. No. 21 Reasco, No. 27 junior Lea Ma, graduate Morgan Coppoc and freshman Mai Nirundorm all picked up wins, with Reasco and Ma finishing their matches simultaneously to secure the majority of the seven points up for grabs versus Missouri.
Nirundorm, a freshman from Bangkok, Thailand, made her collegiate outdoor singles debut against Missouri, defeating Romary Cardenas 6-1, 6-4.
“Mai did a terrific job coming in and getting her first dual match singles win today, and Lea played a complete match against a tough, tricky opponent,”associate head coach Drake Bernstein said.
Georgia bounces back to sweep singles against the Razorbacks
The Bulldogs’ following win against No. 32 Arkansas, their third on the road win in a row, began by dropping the doubles point to start the match. However, the pair of No. 12 junior Ania Hertel and Coppoc secured their fourth ranked doubles win of the season, 6-1, against the Razorbacks’ No. 53 Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice.
Unlike the Bulldogs’ match against Missouri, heavy with straight-set matches, Georgia relied on two three-set singles victories to clinch the win. No. 117 Hertel beat Arkansas’ Laura Rijkers in three sets, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0, and Reasco’s three-set win over Kelly Keller earned the match-deciding point for the Bulldogs.
Coppoc and Kowalski won three-set matches to play the match out.
All four of the Bulldogs’ three-set wins came with the Bulldogs winning the first set, dropping the second, then finishing out with a third-set win to clinch.
Ma and Vidmanova both earned straight-set singles wins against the Razorbacks.
The Bulldogs head towards another weekend full of SEC play as they prepare to host Kentucky on Friday and Vanderbilt on Sunday.