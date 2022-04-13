The 11th ranked Georgia Bulldogs Women’s tennis team played the 66th ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, April 8th and the 39th ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday, April 10th at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens Georgia. Georgia swept Kentucky 4-0 and defeated Vanderbilt 4-3 which moved them to 10-1 in SEC play and 15-3 on the season.
“I’m really proud of how we competed on a cold, windy day,” said Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace on Friday. “We played some awesome doubles today. We have been working really hard on it and showed great improvement. I was very excited to see that. It’s nice to get that first point.
The match began with doubles play in which Georgia dominated. On the way to sweeping the Wildcats in doubles play, No. 16 Ania Hertel and Morgan Coppoc cruised to a 6-1 victory over Ellie Eades and Fiona Arrese. To clinch the doubles point for the Bulldogs, Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco defeated Carla Dirbau and Lidia Gonzalez.
The match moved to singles play where Georgia continued to dominate play. No. 58 Dasha Vidmanova was the first on the board defeating Kentucky’s Carlot Molina 6-0, 6-2. This marked her 15th win on the season, improving her record to 15-2 including seven wins against ranked opponents. In the first single match, No. 29 Lea Ma easily defeated Florencia Urrutia 6-4, 6-1 and to clinch the match Guillermina Grant defeated Maialen Morante, 6-3, 6-3. This was her collegiate outdoors single debut.
“I thought our singles players did a great job – on every court. It was a good day for us and now we are looking forward to our final regular-season home match against Vanderbilt on Sunday.”
On Sunday, the Bulldogs defeated the Commodores 4-3, winning their last SEC match at home on the season and the senior night for the Bulldogs. Georgia improved to 15-3 on the season and 10-1 in SEC play.
“It was a tough match,” said Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace. “Hats off to Vanderbilt, they came in and played a great match… I was really excited about the crowd today. They came out and supported these seniors. The pre-match celebration for Alee and Morgan was great. They have both had great careers here at Georgia. Overall, I was really happy that they could get a win today.”
Before the match began, Graduate Morgan Coppoc and Senior Alee Clayton were honored.
The match began with doubles play where Georgia won two out of three matches to clinch the doubles point. The first match was a back and forth affair with Kowalski and Reasco coming out on top, defeating Vanderbilt’s Anessa Lee and Marcella Cruz 6-4 after coming back from 1-4 down. Hertel and Coppoc fell to No. 76 Anna Ross and Holly Staff 5-7. To win the doubles point, the freshman pairing of Mai Nirundorn and Vidmanova defeated MaryAnn Rompf and Dasha Kourkina 7-6 (7-4).
After winning the doubles point, Georgia earned three more wins in singles play to win the match. Vidmanova fell to No. 78 Lee by retirement after an ankle injury in the first set. Ma won the first singles point for the Bulldogs defeating No. 46 Ross. She was quickly followed by Coppoc who earned a 6-1, 6-2 straight set win over Cruz on her senior day.
Hertel clinched the match for the Bulldogs defeating Amy Stevens 6-2 6-4.
While playing the match out, No. 83 Kowalski fell to Kourkina 6-3, 7-5 and No. 21 Reasco lost a tight match to Staff 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-8).
Next up, the Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Friday, April 15 to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. and to Auburn, Alabama to face the Auburn Tiger on Sunday, April 17 at 1 p.m.