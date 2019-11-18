Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

No. 4 Georgia defeated No. 12 Auburn 21-14 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium to clinch the SEC East. The Bulldogs were in danger of losing the game when Auburn scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Georgia’s Travon Walker sacked Auburn’s quarterback Bo Nix on fourth down with a 1:44 left in the game to seal the win.

The Georgia offense showed up in spurts against Auburn, but the Tigers defense held the Bulldogs to nine 3-and-outs during the game. With the win, Georgia will head to Atlanta for the third-straight season.

Equestrian

The No. 2 Georgia equestrian team fell to No. 1 Auburn 16-4 in its fall season finale. Georgia lost 4-1 in the flat competition, where Senior Ali Tritschler earned the only point for the Bulldogs. Georgia couldn't recover from the early deficit, and it got swept in fences. The Bulldogs end the fall season with a 5-2 overall record and 1-2 in conference play.

Men’s basketball

The Georgia men’s basketball team broke the 100-point mark for the first time this season in its 100-66 win over Delaware State.

Rayshaun Hammonds and Amanze Ngumezi led Georgia with 26 and 16 points, respectively. With the win, Georgia improved its record to 3-0. Freshman phenom Anthony Edwards got into foul trouble late in the first half and only finished the game with six points.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team made two clean sweeps during the weekend against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The two wins improved Georgia’s record to 19-7 overall and 11-4 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs took both games of the home-and-home against Ole Miss for the first time since 2013. Freshman Kacie Evans had her sixth double-double of the year with 10 digs and a team-high 14 kills.

Against Mississippi State, Evans once again led the team with 19 kills. Senior Meghan Donovan had her 12th double-double of the season.

Women’s Basketball

The Georgia women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season to Georgia Tech at home 73-40. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but the Yellow Jackets bounced back to gain a 29-26 lead heading into halftime. Georgia failed to get back in the game, and had 19 total turnovers.