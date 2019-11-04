Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

No. 8 Georgia defeated No. 6 Florida 24-17 inside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bulldogs held the Gators to only 21 yards of rushing, and they didn’t allow a rushing touchdown.

Georgia’s offense also got a major boost leading up to this game with the return of wide receiver Lawrence Cager. He finished the game with seven receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. The highlight play for the offense came when Jake Fromm connected with Cager on a 52-yard touchdown pass.

Cross Country

The Georgia cross country teams ran to eighth and 11th place finishes in the SEC Cross Country Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The women’s team team finished in eighth place after scoring 184 points. Fifth ranked Arkansas captured its seventh-consecutive league championship. The men’s side finished in 11th place at 262 points with Ole Miss winning the championship.

Redshirt freshman Nicholas Yanek led the Bulldogs to a 19th-place finish and earned SEC All-Freshman honors. On the women’s side, senior Jessica Drop earned First Team All-SEC honors for the third consecutive year with a time of 20:12.0. Samantha Drop picked up Second Team All-SEC honors with a 20:24.9 time.

Baseball

Georgia baseball fell to Florida in its second and final exhibition match of the fall. The Bulldogs lost 5-3 due to Florida having a big third inning. Georgia used nine pitchers while Florida put 11 on the mound. Nearly every Georgia pitcher struggled to find the strike zone consistently.

Swimming and Diving

Both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams fell to Florida inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The men’s team fell 163-118, and the women’s team fell 164.5-135.5. Freshman Zoie Hartman continued her strong form to the season by winning three races with B-cut times. She won the 100 and 200 breaststroke events and the 200 IM.

Andrew Abruzzo led the men in the 1000 freestyle by turning in the eighth-best time in school history at 8:59.25.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team defeated Tennessee in four sets inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Georgia swept Tennessee this season for the first time since 2013. Freshman Kacie Evans led the team with a season-best 23 kills. Sophomore Claire Rothenberger and junior libero Kendall Glover each had 15 digs.