The Georgia football team had a bye week, but other teams were in action over the weekend. Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Basketball

The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Charlotte 77-69 inside Halton Arena on Friday night.

The Bulldogs were led by Tyree Crump with 19 points and Anthony Edwards, who finished with 15 points. Charlotte had a strong first half by capitalizing on Georgia’s 12 turnovers and held a 37-33 lead at halftime. Both teams fought back and forth in the second half until Georgia went on a 12-1 run to close out the game.

Equestrian

The Georgia equestrian team had a pair of mixed results during the weekend. On Friday, No. 2 Georgia fell to No. 4 Texas A&M 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

On Saturday, Georgia made up for the loss by beating SMU 10-8. The Bulldogs started the event strong by having all riders score above 84 points in fences. Junior Hayley Mairano had a career-best score of 91 in the event. Georgia earned two of the four Most Outstanding Performance Honors. Senior Ali Tritschler and Mairano both earned MOP honors.

Swimming and Diving

Both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept North Carolina and Duke during the weekend. On Friday, the women’s team won 176-124, while the men’s team won 163-137. Freshman Zoie Hartman posted individual victories in both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley.

On Saturday, the women’s side defeated Duke with a score of 160-140, while the men’s side won 170-130. The wins helped both teams start off to a 3-0 start to the season. Junior Courtney Harnish led the Bulldogs with 27 points and three individual wins.

Men’s tennis

Georgia men’s tennis freshman Erik Grevelius had two consecutive wins on Sunday to advance to the singles consolation draw at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships. Grevelius first defeated USF’s Antonio Muniz in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-3 then beat Florida’s Andy Andrade 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball’s six-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday when Texas A&M defeated the Bulldogs in straight sets inside Reed Arena. Meghan Donovan led Georgia with 11 digs and 25 assists, which earned her eighth double-double of the season in assists.

Soccer

Georgia extended its unbeaten streak to four games after a 1-1 double overtime draw against No. 6 Arkansas. This is the longest unbeaten streak for Georgia soccer while under head coach Billy Lesesne.

Freshman Chloe Chapman scored her sixth goal of the season when she ran past the Arkansas defense to take a shot from 12 yards out to give Georgia a 1-0 lead. Arkansas eventually equalized with five minutes left in regulation.