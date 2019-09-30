Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black:
Equestrian
The No. 3-ranked Georgia equestrian team defeated Sweet Briar 8-2 at the UGA Equestrian Complex Friday morning.
The Bulldogs were led by six riders who posted a score of 90 and above. Senior Ali Tritschler posted career best scores in Fences and Flat at 92 and 93, respectively. Fellow senior Grace Bridges earned the Most Outstanding Player after posting a score of 99 on Flat, which is the best score on the event for Georgia since 2005.
Volleyball
The Georgia volleyball team had mixed results during the weekend. On Friday, Georgia defeated South Carolina 3-2 in its first conference game of the season. The Bulldogs were led by Kianna Young with 14 kills.
Georgia then fell to No. 12 Florida on Sunday in four sets. Freshman Kacie Youngs continued her impressive start to the season by having 16 kills in the game. The Bulldogs are now 9-4.
Soccer
The Georgia women’s soccer team’s weekend featured a draw against LSU and a win over Missouri.
Against LSU, Georgia forward Reagan Glisson scored in the fourth minute of the match. However, the Bulldogs failed to take advantage of the early goal and let LSU scored in the 86th minute.
Georgia traveled to Missouri on Sunday and beat the Tigers 5-1. The five goals for Georgia came from four different forwards. The Bulldogs are now 1-1-1 in the SEC.
Women’s tennis
Georgia won four out of five singles matches and both doubles matches in the BIG 12 vs SEC Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Georgia faced Texas Tech, Texas A&M and TCU in a round robin tournament. The Bulldogs were led by ITA’s singles No. 13-ranked Marta Gonzalez. She improved her record to 5-1 after beating Texas Tech’s Margarita Skryabina 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s tennis
The men’s side concluded play at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships in Athens, with Georgia winning six of 13 matches on Sunday. In the red singles draw, Georgia sophomore Phillip Henning faced the nation's No.2 singles player Christian Sigsgaard. Henning lost in three sets to the top ranked Sigsgaard.
In doubles play, Henning and Blake Croyder defeated No. 3 seed Johannes Ingildsen and Brian Berdusco from Florida. The other doubles pairing of Erik Grevelius and Mateo Reyes had a 6-0 victory over Miami’s William Grattan-Smith and Stephen Madonia.
Men's golf
The No. 20-ranked Georgia men’s golf team stands in sixth place after the first round of the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational. The Bulldogs shot a 4-under 280, while Oklahoma led the pack with a 14-under 270.
