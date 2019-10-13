Catch up on all that you might have missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs were defeated inside Sanford Stadium 20-17 by an unranked South Carolina team in double overtime. The Bulldogs stumbled out of the blocks and Jake Fromm had three interceptions to help give the Gamecocks a win.

Senior kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s field goal attempt in double overtime went wide left, which secured the victory for South Carolina.

Stegmania

The Georgia women’s and men’s basketball teams hosted the second annual “Stegmania” at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night. Attendance for "Stegmania" was up 805 people from last year, topping out at 6,234 fans this time around.

Fans caught a first-hand look at the Anthony Edwards, the nation's No. 2 overall recruit in 2019, according to 247Sports Composite. Joni Taylor and Tom Crean both encouraged fans to sell out Stegeman this upcoming season.

The event consisted of guest appearances from singer Blanco Brown and wrestler and former Georgia football player Bill Goldberg. The women’s team opened up the event with a 3-point contest. The men competed in a dunk competition then concluded the night with a scrimmage.

Men’s tennis

The doubles pairing of Philip Henning and Blake Croyder advanced to the finals of the 2019 ITA All-American doubles consolation. The pair defeated Radford’s Rodrigo Magalhaes and Yevhen Sirous 6-4, 6-2. Mateo Reyes and Erik Grevelius each one their singles matches on Sunday to advance to the consolation finals of the Georgia Tech Fall Invitational.

Women's tennis

Vivian Wolff crashed out of the main draw singles round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships. Wolff was defeated by UCLA’s Elysia Bolton 6-3, 7-5. Marta Gonzalaez fell in the round of 16 consolation singles against Oklahoma’s Martina Capurro 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team picked up a pair SEC wins by defeating Kentucky and LSU to bring its record to (13-4, 5-1).

The Bulldogs traveled to No. 12 Kentucky and defeated the Wildcats 3-2. Junior libero Kendall Glover recorded her 1000th career career dig during the third set. She is now one of 20 people in Georgia history to be part of the club.

Georgia extended its winning streak to four games after defeating LSU 3-2 inside Stegeman Coliseum. Junior Rachel Ritchie finished with 14 kills in the game, which secured her spot in Georgia’s 1000-kill club.

Soccer

The Georgia women’s soccer team came from behind to defeat Ole Miss 2-1 inside the Turner Soccer Complex. Dani Murguia had the winning penalty kick in the 72nd minute to give Georgia the lead. After that, both teams continued to attack, and the Bulldogs held on for the victory.

Hockey

The Georgia club hockey team won both its games this weekend at The Classic Center. On Friday, the Ice Dawgs beat Ole Miss 4-3 in a rematch of the last year's SECHC championship. On Sunday, they defeated Coastal Carolina 5-4.