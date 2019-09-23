Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

Arguably the biggest non-conference college football game this season took place in Athens on Saturday when No. 3 Georgia hosted No. 7 Notre Dame. If the top-10 matchup wasn't enough, ESPN’s College Gameday came to Athens for the first time since 2013.

The largest crowd in Sanford Stadium history watched Georgia defeat Notre Dame 23-17. The Bulldogs did not help themselves during the game by having poor punts by Jake Camarda and a muffed punt by Tyler Simmons, giving the Fighting Irish some early momentum in the first half.

Georgia gained some momentum in the second half when Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift strung together solid drives and the defense began to stop Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. Fromm built a rapport with wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who had Georgia's only touchdown reception. He finished with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs made one last defensive stop in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Soccer

The Georgia women’s soccer team lost its first conference game of the season 3-0 to South Carolina. The game was a tight affair for most of the first half, but South Carolina pounced on two opportunities to take a 2-0 lead going into the second half. Georgia bounced back on Sunday by winning 2-0 against Furman.

Volleyball

Georgia brought in the largest crowd in its history (3,480) as it defeated Georgia Tech in four sets.

“I think that the crowd was a huge factor,” setter Meghan Donovan said. “We thrive off of the energy, especially with a big in state rival like Georgia Tech.”

Kacie Evans and Rachel Ritchie finished with 16 and 14 kills, respectively. Georgia won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-22. The Yellow Jackets held on in the third set and won 25-17.

Georgia then clinched the game after winning its fourth set.

Women’s Tennis

Junior Katarina Jokic will open the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 player in the Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Rankings. Seniors Marta Gonzales, Elena Christofi, junior Vivian Wolff and sophomore Meg Kowalski represent the other Bulldogs in the ITA singles preseason rankings.

Men’s tennis

During the fall season, collegiate tennis teams don’t always compete together. Such was the case this weekend when a few members of the Georgia men’s tennis team competed at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco. The highlight of the trip was sophomore Blake Croyder’s win in the singles qualifying consolation finals.

Equestrian

The Georgia equestrian team will officially start its season on Sept. 27. But first, the Bulldogs competed in its annual Red and Black scrimmage. The Black team won 10-9. Jaden Olson, Sam Gastelum, Alyssa Luckhardt and Emily Clark won Most Outstanding Performances for their respective events.