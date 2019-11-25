Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

No. 4 Georgia defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 19-13 on senior night inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs' defense continually made plays to stop the Aggies until it nearly gave nearly relinquished a win in the fourth quarter for the second consecutive week. The Aggies scored their first touchdown with 11:16 remaining in the game.

Quarterback Jake Fromm sported a glove on his hand during the first half to combat the rain. He finished with 163 passing yards and one touchdown.

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship scored his 415th point, making him the all-time leading scorer in Georgia history.

Swimming and Diving

The Georgia men’s swimming and diving team finished in first place with 961 points, and the women’s team finished in second place at the Tennessee Invitational inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

Both the women’s and men’s side were helped by record-breaking performances from their swimmers. Freshman Zoie Hartman broke the school record on the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.27, which moves her past Kristy Kowal’s time of 59.05 at the 1998 NCAA championships. In the men’s 200 backstroke, freshmen Ian Grum and Harry Homans recorded top-ten performances.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team dropped games against South Carolina and Florida over the weekend. After the two matchups, Georgia has an overall record of 19-9 and an SEC record of 11-6.

Freshman Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs against the Gamecocks with 24 kills and 16 digs. Florida defeated Georgia in straight sets on Sunday.

Cross Country

Georgia senior Jessica Drop earned her second All-America certificate in her career after finishing in 40th place at the NCAA cross country championships.

Women’s Basketball

The Georgia women’s basketball team fell against Villanova 63-58 inside Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs struggled shooting the ball during the entire game. Redshirt junior Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Hockey

The Georgia club hockey team lost both of its games at the Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center last weekend. The first came in overtime against Kennesaw State on Thursday after Georgia’s Jackson Katz tied it up with only 26.6 seconds remaining in regulation. The Ice Dawgs then lost 6-4 against South Carolina on Friday. Georgia’s ACHA record is now at 9-6-1.