Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

The No. 2 LSU Tigers defeated the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 in the SEC championship game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The loss ended Georgia’s hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff.

Multiple Georgia players went down injured during the game. Freshman wide receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL during the opening minutes of the first quarter, according to reports.

On Sunday, Georgia’s former offensive line coach Sam Pittman was announced as head coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was also announced that Georgia will play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against the Baylor Bears, who lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team was defeated by Cal Poly 3-2 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The loss marks the end of the Bulldogs’ season. Georgia finished 20-10. Last season, Georgia had a 15-4 overall record and failed to make the NCAA tournament.