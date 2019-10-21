Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Men’s basketball

The Georgia men’s basketball team unofficially started the 2019-2020 season with a 93-81 exhibition win over Valdosta State. The Bulldogs stumbled out of the blocks early on with turnovers but eventually found its footing to secure the win.

Highly-touted freshman Anthony Edwards made his mark by leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points. He also had six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Football

No. 10 Georgia defeated Kentucky 21-0 on a cold, rainy night inside Sanford Stadium. The score was tied 0-0 up until the third quarter when D’Andre Swift broke away for a 39-yard touchdown run. Swift continued to carry the load and finished with a game-high 179 yards on 21 carries for two touchdowns.

Jake Fromm struggled again this week. He only put up 28 passing yards in the first half, and he didn't attempt a pass in the third quarter.

Cross Country

The Georgia men’s cross country team finished in fourth place with 181 points in the NCAA Pre-National Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana. The men’s team ran in the 8k White.

Redshirt freshman Nicholas Yanek finished in eighth place, and he was the first Bulldog to cross the finish line. The Lady Bulldogs finished in 28th place with 679 points with Washington at 81 points claiming the title. The women ran the 6k Blue.

Women’s tennis

Marta Gonzalez, Vivian Wolff, Elena Christofi and Lea Ma all advanced to the singles round of 16 at the ITA Southeast Regional.

Three other Georgia women’s players dropped their opening match and moved into the consolation bracket.

Volleyball

The Georgia women’s volleyball team defeated Auburn on Sunday. Georgia claimed the first two sets before Auburn made a late push to get the third one. The Bulldogs finished off Auburn in the fourth set.

The Bulldogs were led by Rachel Ritchie who had a game-high 17 kills.

Baseball

Georgia defeated Columbus State 18-3 in a 14-inning exhibition game at Foley Field. The game was split into two 7-inning halves, which allowed both teams to change their lineups in the game.

Soccer

Georgia soccer defeated Mississippi State 1-0 with a sudden death goal in Starkville, Mississippi. In the final minute of extra time, senior Keely Cartrett crossed a ball into the box for Abby Boyan to head in. Her header sailed past Mississippi State’s goal keeper Gabby English and into the back of the net.

This was Georgia’s first overtime SEC win since 2011 when it beat Mississippi State 4-3 in two overtime periods.

Hockey

The Georgia club hockey team defeated Clemson and Georgia Tech on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Ice Dawgs' physicality was one reason behind their success. Georgia now has a five-game win streak.