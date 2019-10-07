Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.
Football
Georgia trailed against Tennessee 14-10 early in the second quarter on Saturday in Neyland Stadium before it came back to win 43-14. Without sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell, the Bulldogs’ secondary was exposed by the Volunteers’ Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, who combined for 219 receiving yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns. Jake Fromm had a season-high 288 passing yards to lead Georgia’s passing offense.
Volleyball
Two wins from a two-game homestand at Stegeman Coliseum brought Georgia volleyball’s record to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. With a 3-1 win over Tennessee on Friday and a 3-0 win over Alabama on Sunday, the Bulldogs own an identical record as they did at the same point in the 2018 season. Junior Rachel Ritchie led the Bulldogs with 37 kills across the two games, with freshman Kacie Evans not far behind with 34 kills. Meghan Donovan led the way in the assists category, amassing 96 in the two matches.
Soccer
A scoreless Friday night game at the Turner Soccer Complex was ended in the 52nd minute when Vanderbilt’s Madi Allen scored. Against LSU on Sept. 26, Georgia accumulated 34 shots. The Bulldogs had no such luck against the Commodores when they attempted just six shots, with four on goal and zero finding the back of the net.
Cross Country
Jessica Drop finished second at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. She had a time of 19 minutes, 43.5 seconds. Her sister Samantha Drop, who finished in 38th, had the next best time for the Georgia women. On the men’s side, Nicholas Yanek finished in 34th. The Bulldogs will compete next at the Berry Invitational in Rome, Georgia.
Tennis
The Georgia women’s tennis team competed in both Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Malibu, California, over the weekend. Morgan Coppoc was the highlight as she advanced to the qualifying round of the ITA All-American Championships with a win over No. 112 ranked Tatiana Makarova of Texas A&M. The men’s team competed at the ITA All-American Championships as well, with Alex Diaz and Blake Croyder bowing out in the Pre-Qualifying Singles Rounds. Trent Bryde, Tyler Zink and Philip Henning compete in the qualifying rounds on Monday.
Equestrian
In its second meet of the season, the Georgia equestrian team took down No. 6 ranked South Carolina 14-5 on Saturday. The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs earned three Most Outstanding Performance honors from Maddy Darst, Maddie Fiorante and Jordan Carpenter. Georgia has a lengthy break before its next competition on Friday, Oct. 25 against Texas A&M at the UGA Equestrian Complex.
