Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 52-7 inside Bobby-Dodd Stadium behind a balanced offensive attack. This is the first time Georgia has scored more than 27 points since beating Tennessee at the beginning of October 43-14.

The offense sputtered in the first half with junior running back D’Andre Swift fumbling the ball twice and freshman wide receiver Dominick Blaylock muffing a punt.

Georgia will be without receiver Lawrence Cager in the SEC championship game next week. Freshman receiver George Pickens will also miss the first half against LSU after throwing punches against a Georgia Tech defender.

Kirby Smart said running back D'Andre Swift should make a full recovery from a shoulder contusion in time for Saturday.

Women’s basketball

The Georgia women’s basketball team picked up a pair of victories at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

On Friday, Georgia defeated Butler 69-36. The Bulldogs held a Butler team that averaged 72.6 points per game to under 40 points. Junior Maya Caldwell led the Bulldogs with 18 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Georgia’s offense continued to turn the ball over with 23 turnovers.

Georgia then beat Virginia Tech 77-72 for its second win in the Daytona Beach Invitational. Gabby Connally, Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison had 22, 16 and 10 points, respectively. Former Georgia guard Taja Cole scored 17 points for the Hokies.