Catch up on all that you missed from the world of Georgia sports with this handy guide from The Red & Black.

Football

No. 6 Georgia completed its third shutout of the season when it beat Missouri 27-0. The win wasn't all positive for the Bulldogs, as multiple players went down with injuries. Wide receiver Lawrence Cager was taken out of the game with 25 seconds left in the first half. Freshman Georgia Pickens stepped up in Cager’s absence with five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Cade Mays and Trey Hill also left the game with injuries. Kirby Smart said after the game that he isn't worried.

“I think Cager will be fine,” Smart said. “He could have come back if he had to. The other guys I think are fine.”

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team lost in both of its matches this weekend. On Friday, Georgia suffered its first home loss of the season against Kentucky in three sets. Against Missouri, Georgia lost again at home 3-1. The Bulldogs took the first set, but they couldn't take advantage of the early lead.

Equestrian

The No. 2-ranked Georgia equestrian team got two wins over the weekend at Fresno State. Georgia defeated No. 7 Baylor 10-6 and beat No. 7 Fresno State 10-9. Senior Maddy Darst earned Most Outstanding Performance honors with a score of 80 flat against Baylor on Friday.

Kate Kramer, Ali Tritschler and Kaitlin Dierks all earned Most Outstanding Performance honors for their event-high scores of 79 in flat, 84 in fences, and 75.5 in horsemanship, respectively against Fresno State on Saturday.

Women’s tennis

The Georgia women’s tennis team had two players fall in the singles draw and a doubles pair dropped a result too at the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships.

Vivian Wolff fell to North Carolina’s Sara Daavettila in straight sets, and freshman Lea Ma fell with a score of 6-2,6-2 to UCLA’s Elysia Bolton. The doubles pair of Elena Christofi and Wolff fell to Northern Arizona’s Mimi Bland and Adrianna Sosnowska with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Men’s tennis

Sophomore Philip Henning lost in the Round of 16 singles ending his run at the ITA Fall National Championships. His loss also ended Georgia’s campaign in the competition. Henning lost to Notre Dame’s Richard Ciamarra in straight sets.