The fall sports season for Georgia athletics is in full swing. The Georgia football team defeated Murray State convincingly at home on Saturday, but that's not all that happened over the weekend. Here are some more stories from The Red & Black:

Football

Georgia entered Week 2 of its season seeking consistency on all sides of the game. The Bulldogs took care of business early by scoring 35 points in the second quarter against Murray State. Georgia won the game 63-17.

Jake Fromm built up a connection with wide receiver George Pickens, who made an outstanding diving catch in the second quarter. Pickens had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs also gave Murray State a steady dose of Brian Herrien, Zamir White and D’Andre Swift. The trio combined for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia will host Arkansas State next Saturday at 12 p.m.

Soccer

It was a tough weekend on the road for the Georgia women’s soccer team. The Bulldogs drew 0-0 against Belmont last Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, before losing to No. 19 Clemson 2-1 on Sunday.

Volleyball

The Georgia volleyball team dropped two of three matches at the Long Beach Tournament. The Bulldogs were defeated by UCLA (26-28, 12-25, 21-25) and Texas State (24-26, 19-25, 19-25) but beat Long Beach State on Friday. Georgia now has a 3-3 regular season record.

Tennis

Georgia freshman Tyler Zink combined with Eliot Spizzirri to win the U.S. Open Junior doubles tournament. They beat Andrew Paulson and Alexander Zgirovsky 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Saturday in New York.

The last time a Georgia player won the junior tournament was in 2006 when current associate head coach Jamie Hunt and Nate Schnugg were partners.

Hockey

The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced that the Columbus River Dragons and the Danville Dashers will play a two-game series at the Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center later this winter.

The first pair of games will take place on Dec. 29, featuring the Columbus River Dragons and the Danville Dashers. The Columbus River Dragons and Port Huron Howlers will play on Jan. 12. Both games will begin at 4:05 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Nine current and former Georgia swimmers were named to the 2019-20 USA National team.

Andrew Abruzzo and Dakota Luther were the two current swimmers to be named on the team. The top six swimmers in each individual Olympic event who completed their qualifying times at USA Swimming or FINA sanctioned meets between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 25, 2019, earned a spot on the team.

Luther earned her spot by finishing in third place at the 200m butterfly at the Phillips 66 National Championships at Stanford. Abruzzo had gold medal performances in the 400-and-800-meter freestyle at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The former Georgia swimmers that qualified were Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Melanie Margalis, Allison Schmitt and Olivia Smoliga.

Basketball

The Georgia men’s and women’s announced they will be competing in the second annual Stegmania on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.