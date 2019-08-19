The fall sports season at Georgia doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22 when the soccer team faces Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana. But that doesn’t mean fans shouldn't be paying attention. Last weekend, the soccer team played an exhibition game against Duke and the football and volleyball teams had intrasquad scrimmages.
Soccer
Before becoming the Bulldogs’ head coach, Billy Lesesne worked with the Duke women’s soccer team for 14 seasons, 11 of which he served as the associate head coach.
Now at Georgia, Lesesne scheduled a home-and-home exhibition series with his former employer. Last year, Georgia traveled to Durham, North Carolina, and lost 3-0 in the first match of the series. This year, the Bulldogs played the Blue Devils to a 0-0 draw at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens.
Duke had five shots on goal compared to Georgia’s two. And while the game was officially listed as a tie, the two teams conducted a penalty kick shootout after the game for practice. Duke won that shootout.
Georgia, which had just one conference win in 2018, starts this season on the road against Purdue. The team’s first regular season home game is against Binghamton on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Football
Head coach Kirby Smart left Georgia football’s second scrimmage of fall camp much more pleased than the first, remarking on a spirited practice in Sanford Stadium and an “explosive” day for wide receivers.
Smart mentioned a number of wideouts, including graduate transfer Lawrence Cager, freshman George Pickens and senior Tyler Simmons for picking up receptions of “over 12 or 13 yards” during Saturday’s scrimmage.
“Last scrimmage, it seemed like the backs out of the backfield had some big plays, but it was the wideouts as a group [who made big plays this week],” Smart said. “I’m very pleased with that group’s effort, toughness [and] resiliency.”
The offense didn’t completely dominate in the scrimmage, as Smart was also impressed by competition in the red zone between the first-team offense and defense.
Freshman linebacker Nakobe Dean did not participate in warmups during the eight-minute media viewing period and was unable to scrimmage, but Smart said Dean “is going to be fine” and was moving around Saturday.
Volleyball
Georgia volleyball had its first opportunity for live-game action during the Red and Black scrimmage Saturday in Stegeman Coliseum. The Black team defeated the Red team by a score of three sets to one, with multiple players getting reps throughout the match.
Head coach Tom Black enters his third season at the helm hoping to improve on Georgia’s 15-14 record in 2018, when the Bulldogs finished ninth in the SEC with a 6-12 conference record.
Junior Rachel Ritchie led Georgia in kills (382) and aces (33) last season and will be looked on to lead once again following key departures from last season. Freshman outside hitter Kacie Evans made a statement during the scrimmage, recording nine kills in the first two sets.
The Bulldogs have an exhibition match at Wake Forest Aug. 24 before officially starting their season at the Big Orange Bash in Clemson, South Carolina, Aug. 30-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.