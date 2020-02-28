Clean, Old Fashioned Hate hits close to home for Ryan Webb.
Webb graduated from Pope High School in Marietta, some 20 miles from Georgia Tech’s campus in Atlanta. Georgia’s left-handed reliever, who has pitched 18 strikeouts in nine innings with a 1.00 ERA this season, contacted his friends who play at Georgia Tech in the days leading up to the series’ weekend renewal.
“Hey, good luck, but you know I’m supposed to hate you this week,” he texted.
In recent seasons, Georgia played Georgia Tech in a trio of midweek matchups that concluded with a neutral site game at the home of the Atlanta Braves. This year’s series will be played as a three-game weekend set during the regular season for the first time in 61 years.
The No. 4 Bulldogs will host the No. 17 Yellow Jackets at Foley Field on Friday, travel to Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday and conclude the weekend at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on Sunday.
“I think it kind of turned into a legit series,” right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock said. “You just play them all three games, you’re not spread out. Everyone’s healthy over the weekend, [you] get to throw them everything you have.”
Head coach Scott Stricklin has been working with Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall for two years to get the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry to the three-game weekend format, taking inspiration from South Carolina and Clemson’s similar cross-conference regular season series.
“I think it’s good for both teams,” Stricklin said. “It’s a great rivalry. You get to see the weekend arms go head-to-head, and I think it’s a good thing.”
Hancock is preparing to face a lineup of Yellow Jackets that shouldn’t be overlooked. Georgia Tech is batting .299 with 10 home runs through its first eight games, while Hancock’s 4.91 ERA through 11 innings reflects a poor first start against Richmond and excellent second start against Santa Clara. Friday will be Hancock’s first time pitching against Georgia Tech.
“I’ve gotten to watch two series so far, and now we all kind of get our little piece at them,” Hancock said. “I’m pumped.”
Last season, Hancock watched the Bulldogs end a six-year winning streak against Georgia Tech, dropping an 8-6 rubber match in SunTrust Park. Redshirt senior Patrick Sullivan and his fellow Georgia upperclassmen are hoping to avenge the loss in this year’s new format.
“[It's] definitely a little extra motivation to come back and play a little bit better,” Sullivan said. “We were pretty inconsistent when we played them last year. We’ve been pretty good against them in my career, so I think the older guys would like to finish out with a win.”
Stricklin said the weekend series will be good for the in-state rivalry and acknowledged that it’s amplified by familiarity on both sides, since Georgia and Georgia Tech players often share histories of playing summer or high school baseball together.
That familiarity is demonstrated clearly by Webb and his former teammates from Pope.
“I think it will be great [with] it being on the weekend,” Webb said. “They get to see our best and we get to see their best, so I think it’s going to be fun.”
