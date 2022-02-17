What began as swim lessons at a clubhouse in Hong Kong has transformed into a journey of traveling to meets, not only in Hong Kong but all around the world. Wesley Ng, a sophomore swimmer at the University of Georgia, first represented his home country at the age of 14 and now he will represent the Georgia swim and dive team in the two biggest meets of the season.
He began swimming at the age of four. “I always loved to get in the water,” Ng recalled. Soon after his parents realized this, the swim lessons started and the rest was history.
In his last year of elementary school, Ng realized that swimming was something he wanted to take seriously.
At the recommendation of his coach, Ng applied to the Diocesan Boys’ School, one of the best schools in Hong Kong for academics and the best school in swimming. This was a balance that Ng realized was important to him, and helped him make his decision to attend Georgia in his coming years.
While at the DBS, Ng also trained with the Stanford Swimming Club. It was through this program that Ng met his coach, Sherry Tsai, who recommended he swim at a school in the United States.
“My coach inspired me a lot,” Ng said. “She told me that the U.S. swim program is way better than Hong Kong’s.”
With that, the process began. After hearing back from other big-name schools, such as Duke, Princeton and Virginia Tech, Ng decided that “Georgia is the best home.”
But with most international travel restricted due to COVID-19, getting to the U.S. was more challenging than Ng thought it would be.
“During the quarantine stuff … the airplanes, they all shut down,” Ng recalled. This led to him not being able to join the team until midway through the season. He was also unable to train with his team at home due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“When I was home, I couldn’t train for a month,” Ng shared. “I tried as soon as possible to get here.”
“The first week was a bit hard to catch up,” Ng remembered. Despite the month off from training, he didn’t fall behind on the team for long.
Ng has already secured two national records: one at the 200-meter backstroke at the 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi and the long-course 50-meter butterfly in Hong Kong, and he has no plans in halting his success.
The ongoing SEC Championships, taking place Feb. 15-19, provides Ng with another opportunity to make his mark. After having qualified in multiple events, he is still unsure which events he will swim in.
“I’m pretty sure [I’ll be swimming] 100 fly, 100 back,” Ng said. “It depends on the coach and, like, [trying] to get the most score for the team.”
After the SEC championships last year, Ng can’t wait to improve in his performance and become more confident in competition. Ng names Adam Chaney from the University of Florida as his biggest competitor. One of Ng’s goals for the season is to keep pace with Chaney in their shared events and ultimately beat his rival.
Ng plans to just do what he has practiced throughout the season and is optimistic that his training will show in the results of the meet.
With this meet being the first championship he competes on a relay in, Ng shared his excitement in getting to swim these events. “It’s so competitive,” Ng said. “Because you have some teammates you can, like, share the stress and cheer each other on.”
In the NCAA Championships, scheduled for March, Ng is set to compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke after qualifying with B-cuts. He will also get to compete in the 200 medley relay, after the four men met the A-cut qualifying time.
A- and B-cuts classify swimmers based on their times and determine who will get to compete in this meet. After getting officially invited to the NCAAs with the medley relays A-cut, Ng will get to compete in both of the events that he received a B-cut in.
In his first year at Georgia, Ng acknowledged he has taken on a more positive attitude than he had during his time in Hong Kong.
He attributes this change to the positivity he’s always surrounded by on the team.
“The coaches use a positive light [to] make you believe in yourself, that you can do better next time,” Ng said.