Georgia secured its seventh four-star recruit from the class of 2021 on Saturday.
Dylan Fairchild, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound rising senior from West Forsyth High School, is ranked No. 7 among offensive guards in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite list.
Go dawgs🐶 #ATD pic.twitter.com/XprSlgCeqz— DylanFairchild 𝟝𝟙 (@DylanFairchild6) May 30, 2020
He's the second offensive lineman to commit for 2021 alongside four-star tackle Micah Morris and brings head coach Kirby Smart's total number of hard commits to nine. Georgia's 2021 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 4 in the SEC and 12 in the nation.
The 2019 West Forsyth Wolverines went 5-5 in the regular season and lost in the first round of the Georgia High School Association AAAAAAA state playoffs.
