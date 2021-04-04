Shortly after entering the transfer portal, former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith announced that he is transferring to Georgia.
Same Mission, Next Chapter...🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mfJDGAa4Dk— T.Smith (@TykSmith) April 5, 2021
Smith played the past two seasons at West Virginia, earning four interceptions and one forced fumble across 22 games played between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Smith’s transfer follows the hiring of new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who joined the Bulldogs from West Virginia in January. Smith played both seasons under Addae during his time at West Virginia.
Smith and Addae helped the Mountaineers finish first in the country in pass defense for the 2020-21 season, allowing 159.6 passing yards per game.
Smith will add to an inexperienced secondary as the Bulldogs have zero returning starters at cornerback.
Named a 2020 third-team All-American by the Associated Press, Smith was a member of the All-Big 12 Honorable mention team. He finished his career with 113 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and one sack.