It was just six years ago that the inaugural College Football Playoff (CFP) came to college football, marking the end of the 16-year BCS era. Now, yet another revelation in the game is upon the college football world.
A new proposal, currently under review by the CFP management committee, includes a dramatic restructure of the college football postseason and most notably, an expansion to a 12-team playoff.
The plan comes following years of seasonal debate over representation and competition regarding the current four-team format, which often left out one or two Power Five conference champions any given year and has excluded Group of Five teams altogether. The move is set to have huge implications for aspects like competition, recruiting and the evolving NCAA transfer portal saga.
The new 12-team format rewards the “six highest-ranked conference champions," as well as the six highest-ranked remaining teams. There is no discrimination against the number of teams from a conference in the playoff and no automatic qualification for any conferences either.
The top four seeds are granted first-round byes while the bottom five through 12 seeds battle it out, with the higher ranked team enjoying the advantage of playing in their home stadium. The sacred bowl games are still protected, remaining the host sites for both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, with the national championship being played at a neutral site.
Reactions, though, have been mixed. However, there has always been great support, particularly amongst the college football fanbase, to expand the playoff to eight or 12 teams since the conception of the CFP.
University of Georgia junior and football fan Justin Kelly expressed his support for the newly proposed playoff, arguing that the new structure’s inclusivity is healthier for the game.
“I'm really happy with the system,” Kelly said. “It's large enough for people to say that if this team got [eliminated] there's probably a good reason why they got bounced, instead of just having the same four teams in the playoffs every single year.”
He also said the new framework would look to smooth out competitive imbalances between teams and conferences.
“I think they'll do a great job spreading out talent amongst a lot of non-elite programs, but still very good programs, '' Kelly said.
Karl Heiser of Vendetta Sports argues that the planned CFP has some kinks and may even be detrimental to the game. Many dissidents believe that 12 teams is too many, that a 16 or 17 week season is already long enough for an NFL athlete, let alone a collegiate football player. Heiser believes an extended postseason could lead to more injuries, a troubling thought for departing upperclassmen eyeing the NFL Draft in the summer.
Examining the previous six seasons under the new playoff parameters, there is no question that the shake up would benefit the Georgia Bulldogs. Each of the last four seasons, the Bulldogs have finished within the top ten of the final CFP rankings, which would have placed them comfortably within the would-be 12 team playoff.
With greater emphasis on the postseason, Georgia and similarly positioned programs could very well make the new postseason as non-conference champions with one, even two, regular season losses when given consideration to strength of schedule, a familiar nod the Bulldogs receive as members of the highly competitive Southeastern Conference.
The implications of the new CFP format go further than the gridiron. Recruiting will undoubtedly be reshaped as more head coaches across the country can realistically pitch their programs as playoff contenders, resulting in more high school talent trickling down from contemporary football elites.
The members of the CFP management committee will meet with the Board of Managers June 22 in Dallas, Texas, marking the next step in the approval process.