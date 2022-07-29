SEC Media Days are an annual four-day event where the 14 teams in the conference send representatives from their schools to announce the direction of their program. Typically, the schools send their head coach and three prominent players to speak with the press.
The significance of the event stems from hearing about the direction directly before the season kicks off. It gets the buzz going for the upcoming season as the offseason transitions into fall camp subsequently.
Moreover, following each team taking the microphone and announcing the outlooks for the season, the public gets a different type of perspective. The media then votes on the preseason teams, projects the standings for both divisions in the SEC and predicts the eventual SEC Champion.
This year, Georgia had nine players selected to the all-conference teams.
SEC Freshman of the Year tight end Brock Bowers, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith, defensive back Kelee Ringo and return specialist Kearis Jackson were all selected to the first team.
Other selections included center, Sedrick Van Pran, running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive back Christopher Smith.
Georgia was also picked to come out of the SEC East division and advance to the SEC Championship with 172 of the 181 first-place votes.
The Bulldogs also received the second-most votes, behind the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide, to win the SEC Championship.
These team and player announcements allow insight on the "who’s who" in the conference with the regular season right around the corner.