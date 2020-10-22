Four games into its 10-game, conference-only schedule, No. 4 Georgia remains atop the SEC East standings with a 3-1 record following last Saturday’s 41-24 defeat to No. 2 Alabama. The Bulldogs are now in the middle of their bye week after the SEC shuffled various teams' regular season schedule to accommodate for those dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks within their staff and roster. Here are three concerns that remain as Georgia prepares for Kentucky on Oct. 31.
Does Stetson Bennett remain at quarterback?
The good news for Georgia: Bennett was arguably the biggest reason for the Bulldogs’ success in their first three games of the season, and he was beginning to settle into the starting quarterback position heading into last week’s game against the Crimson Tide.
The bad news for Georgia: Bennett struggled against Alabama and was perhaps the most significant reason Georgia failed to produce points in the entire second half. He finished Saturday completing 18 of 40 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. For the first time all season, his height and decision making became real concerns. Head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday that he still feels great about Bennett at quarterback, but he surely can’t afford another poor performance if he wishes to remain as Georgia’s starter.
Talk about redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis has tempered since he struggled against Arkansas in the season opener. He’s remained second on Georgia’s depth chart but has yet to attempt one pass since Week 1, even while receiving late playing time against Auburn and Tennessee.
Redshirt sophomore JT Daniels is possibly the most discussed third-string quarterback in the country. He’s been medically cleared since Week 2, but has yet to see the field even in meaningless minutes of Georgia’s blowout wins against Auburn and Tennessee. Daniels suffered an ACL injury during Southern California’s 31-23 win over Fresno State in Week 1 of last season, and it’s difficult to gauge how healthy he truly is without seeing him on the field.
If Daniels is ever to gain ground on Bennett, this week is an opportune time to do so. The former five-star recruit is receiving more reps during practice, and he notably wasn’t wearing a knee brace against Alabama. But all indications from Smart and players during this week’s media availability have been that Bennett is still No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart.
Rushing deficiencies
There are positive takeaways from Georgia’s group of running backs. Freshman Kendall Milton is the first example, as he’s averaging a team-high 6.4 yards per carry. Junior James Cook finally bestowed his threat as a receiver against Alabama, finishing with four receptions for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.
With the good, there’s also the bad. Redshirt sophomore Zamir White is Georgia’s leading rusher in attempts, yards and touchdowns, but he’s also averaging the fewest yards per carry among running backs with more than 15 rushes at 4.2.
Of the group, there hasn’t been a single 100-yard rusher in any game this season. To take it one step further, none of Georgia’s current running backs have rushed for 100 or more yards in any game of their career.
Georgia’s offense has averaged 165.3 rushing yards per game under coordinator Todd Monken, which is the fifth highest in the SEC, but the team’s average yards per attempt is currently at 3.96, good for seventh in the SEC. The Bulldogs haven’t held an average that low since the 2011-12 season.
The inability to run the ball could reflect mostly on the offensive line. Smart’s notably expressed pleasure with the group’s pass blocking, but not as much when it comes to blocking the run.
Penalties, penalties, penalties
What has seemingly flown under the radar when discussing Georgia’s miscues this season has been penalties. For the first time since 2009, the Bulldogs are leading the SEC in penalties per game at eight and penalty yards per game at 72.3.
Georgia’s opponents are also committing a high number of penalties, averaging 8.25 per game, so it’s at least not such a one-sided issue. It’s concerning because penalties have never been of major concern during Smart’s first four years in Athens, as Georgia averaged 5.74 penalties per game from 2016-2019.
Committing 12 penalties against Arkansas, eight against Auburn and six against Tennessee isn’t a major issue given Georgia’s talent advantage. But in Tuscaloosa, four of Georgia’s six penalties resulted in a first down for Alabama.
Contrary to Georgia’s other issues, committing such a high number of penalties is a safe bet not to continue. Georgia’s only other four-game stretch averaging eight or more penalties per game during the Smart era was during the 2016 season against Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Georgia was still able to trim its per game average by seasons end to 5.7.
