No. 9 Georgia faces South Carolina tonight inside Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Here are three things to know before the game:
Dysfunctional defense
While quarterback JT Daniels and Georgia’s aerial attack impressed against Mississippi State, Georgia’s secondary prompted cause for concern. Previously touted as one of the more elite defenses in the country, the secondary’s production has slipped and plenty remains left to prove.
Florida and quarterback Kyle Trask exposed Georgia’s secondary in Week 7 through explosive plays, and the unit hasn’t rebounded since. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers finished 41 of 52 for 338 yards and a touchdown on Nov. 21.
The Bulldogs from Athens couldn’t seem to get the Bulldogs from Starkville off the field. Georgia’s front seven also appeared out of sorts as the only two sacks of the night came during Mississippi State’s last two drives. Georgia’s defense has struggled with execution and failed to create turnovers.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean explained that the group recognizes its flaws and need for improvement.
“We know we have to execute better,” Dean said during last Saturday’s virtual postgame press conference. “I do sort of put that on the shoulders of the linebackers and the leaders of the defense. We know we have to execute better and play better.”
Georgia will still be without senior safety Richard LeCounte and nose tackle Jordan Davis against South Carolina on Saturday as it looks to adjust back into its usual mold.
Remember Oct. 12, 2019?
Georgia football certainly does. Then-No 3. Georgia was stunned by an unranked South Carolina 20-17 in Athens for its first loss to an SEC East opponent since the 2016-17 season.
South Carolina kicker Parker White missed his first 33-yard field goal attempt in overtime but made up for it on the next possession to give the Gamecocks the lead. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed on his 44-yard opportunity to tie the game at 20, and South Carolina celebrated its shocking upset by ripping pieces of Sanford Stadium’s hedges.
Although Georgia enters this matchup with different expectations for the postseason, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 9 in the first College Football Playoff Ranking for the 2020 season. A win in Columbia, South Carolina, could sustain Georgia’s hopes for a New Year’s Six Bowl.
Safety Lewis Cine said Georgia has last season’s loss in the back of its minds with plans to avoid a similar story in 2020.
“I wouldn't use the word revenge,” Cine said in a virtual press conference on Nov. 24. “But I would say redemption.”
Reunion with Mike Bobo
Mike Bobo has taken over as South Carolina’s interim head coach after the firing of Will Muschamp. Bobo was Georgia's quarterbacks coach from 2001-2006 before taking over as offensive coordinator from 2007-2014.
Bobo and his former teammate, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, will meet for the first time as head coaches on Saturday. But the two are familiar with facing off on opposite sides of the field.
Bobo assisted in leading Georgia to 90 victories, two SEC championships, three SEC East titles, seven bowl victories and six Top 10 finishes. Since Bobo has filled Muschamp’s position at South Carolina, five starters have opted-out and the Gamecocks are coming off their 17-10 loss to Missouri on Nov. 21.
