No. 5 Georgia is traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, to face Kentucky in what will be Georgia’s first noon kickoff of this season. Here are three things to know before the game:
Stetson Bennett’s response
Bennett’s first three outings of the season went about as well as the Bulldogs could’ve hoped. He entered Week 4 completing 63% of his passes for 689 yards and five touchdowns, good for the third-highest quarterback rating in the country at a rate of 93.1. But he threw all three of his interceptions this season against Alabama — two coming on back-to-back drives in the second half — and the Crimson Tide transformed those turnovers into 21 points.
Bennett’s performance against Alabama would presumably further complicate Georgia’s quarterback situation, but head coach Kirby Smart has defended him with every opportunity.
“Stetson is our quarterback,” Smart said Wednesday on “The Paul Finebaum Show.” “He did a good job in the off-week of working to improve and gain more experience. … We didn’t have the best of outings but I still think he showed improvement [against Alabama].”
Georgia’s subpar noon performances
Since taking over as Georgia’s head coach in the 2016-17 season, Smart carries a 47-13 overall record into Saturday’s game against the Wildcats. But in SEC games kicking off at noon, Smart and the Bulldogs are a subpar 2-3. Last season’s 20-17 double overtime loss to South Carolina was the latest example of an uncharacteristic showing during the noon window.
Georgia’s additional early-day losses were during Smart’s inaugural season, losing 45-14 to Ole Miss and 17-16 to Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs’ two victories came comfortably, winning 43-29 in 2018 against Missouri and 45-14 in 2017 against Vanderbilt.
Smart was fairly transparent with where he stands on early kickoffs.
“It is what it is,” he said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “You gotta do a good job being ready to go out there mentally and be able to play, regardless of who’s in the stands, regardless of who we play, regardless of what time we play. We control what we do.”
Georgia’s injury concerns
While Georgia has been fortunate not to have many impactful injuries four games into the season, perhaps its bye week came at the perfect time. Senior linebacker Monty Rice, sophomore running back Kenny McIntosh and sophomore wide receiver George Pickens are among those battling notable injuries heading into Saturday.
Rice, who has started 18 straight games for Georgia dating to the beginning of last season, is nursing a foot injury suffered before Oct. 17 against Alabama. McIntosh’s injury occurred following a kickoff return early against Alabama that kept him out for the remainder of the game. Smart said both Rice and McIntosh are hopeful for Saturday, and that Pickens “should be fine.”
“[Pickens has] been in and out based on being dinged up a couple times, but we have a lot of guys that way.” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “He practiced [Tuesday].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.