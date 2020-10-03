No. 4 Georgia will face No. 7 Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Here are three things to know before the game:
New week, same questions at quarterback
Head coach Kirby Smart withheld all information regarding Georgia’s starting quarterback against Arkansas prior to opening kickoff. But redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis struggled early and often, going 6 for 14 passing for 37 yards and an interception during Georgia’s first six possessions of the evening. Junior Stetson Bennett then entered, and Georgia’s offense found its rhythm to finish with 32 unanswered points the rest of the game.
But Bennett’s heroics weren’t enough for Smart to name him the starter this week against Auburn, or anyone the starter for that matter. Redshirt sophomore JT Daniels will be cleared to play against Auburn, but it’s no certainty that he’ll see the field. Smart seems comfortable entering Saturday without a publicly named starter, but the Bulldogs may not be able to survive another week of offensive struggles in the first half.
Winning the field-position battle
Georgia junior punter Jake Camarda is the reigning SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after placing a career-high five punts inside Arkansas’ 15-yard line. But Auburn quarterback Bo Nix can be effective as a punter as well, as he sent his only two punts against Kentucky inside the Wildcats’ 7-yard line.
Nix isn’t Auburn’s starting punter, but if the Tigers are near mid-field on fourth down, it’s not uncommon for Nix to stay on the field with the option to go for it or punt it away himself. Auburn freshman Oscar Chapman shared regular punting duties with junior Aidan Marshall last week against the Wildcats. Chapman punted twice for an average of 43 yards, while Marshall’s lone punt of the evening went for 42 yards.
Strength vs. strength
After allowing a 28-yard completion and 49-yard touchdown on Arkansas’ second possession of the game, Georgia’s secondary settled into its usual form. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks threw for just 123 passing yards the rest of the game, and Georgia’s secondary ended with three interceptions. But Auburn’s weapons at wide receiver will be a tougher task for Georgia’s secondary, as the Tigers have Seth Williams, Eli Stove and Anthony Schwartz. Against Kentucky last Saturday, the trio combined for 13 receptions, 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
