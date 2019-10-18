No. 10 Georgia will face Kentucky at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Here are three things to know before the game:
Injuries piling up for Georgia
It’s midway through the season, and Georgia is feeling the hurt. One of quarterback Jake Fromm’s favorite targets — receiver Lawrence Cager — will miss Saturday’s game with an injury to his rib and shoulder. Offensive lineman Justin Schaffer has received more playing time amid injuries on the offensive line, but he will be the one sidelined against Kentucky. Other injury questions surround Tyson Campbell, Brian Herrien and Mark Webb. The Bulldogs will be happy to have a bye week after the Kentucky game to recover and prepare for their decisive matchup with Florida.
Physical defensive front ahead
One of the first things Smart focused on when asked about Kentucky is how physical its defensive front is. With the likes of 6-foot-9, 310-pound Calvin Taylor and 6-foot-4, 361-pound Quinton Bohana on the defensive line, the Bulldogs could be in for a tough day in the trenches. The Georgia offensive line struggled against a physical South Carolina defensive line and gave up three sacks and allowed plenty of pressure to get to Fromm, so will it be more of the same against the Wildcats?
Two-minute offense woes
Smart said one of his team’s goals is to win every two-minute scenario in the game, whether at the end of the half or the end of the fourth quarter. Against South Carolina, Georgia went an unusual 0-for-3 in two-minute offensive sequences. One instance resulted in an interception taken for a touchdown, another a blocked field goal and the third was a missed chance at a field goal due to an illegal shift penalty. Smart said those situations were strengths for Georgia in the first five games of the season, but turned into weaknesses against the Gamecocks.
